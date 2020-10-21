August's 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 6.5 percent, which ranks 14th among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The August 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,340, a decrease of 10 from July's report and a decrease of 430 from the August 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s July unemployment rate is down 2.8 percent from July's rate of 9.3 percent, but marks an increase of 1.9 percent over the August 2019 jobless rate of 4.6 percent.
In Pontotoc County in August 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 13,410, an increase of 400 from July 2020, but a decrease of 680 from August 2019.
In August 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 930, a decrease of 410 from July 2020, and an increase of 250 over August 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of August's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-6.5% for 2020;
-4.6 % for 2019;
-3.7% for 2018;
-3.8% for 2017;
-4.6% for 2016;
-5.4% for 2015.
Rates for July 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 6.0 percent;
-Pontotoc at 6.5 percent;
-Itawamba at 5.9 percent;
-Lee at 7.0 percent;
-Lafayette at 5.9 percent;
-Calhoun at 7.3 percent;
-Chickasaw at 9.6 percent;
And Monroe at 8.3 percent.
Seasonally Adjusted
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 was 7.9 percent, an over the month decrease of 1.5 percentage points. The rate increased 2.4 percentage points when compared to the August 2019 rate of 5.5 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemploy- ment rate at 8.4 percent decreased 1.8 percentage points over the month, but was 4.7 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.7 percent.
In August 2020, the Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is look- ing for a job, increased 29,700 over the month to 1,244,000. The number of employed Missis- sippians rose over the month by 46,000 to 1,146,300.
In August 2020, the number of jobs in Mississippi increased 10,200 from July, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Since August 2019, the num- ber of jobs has decreased 30,300.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 was 7.9 percent, de- creasing 2.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate of 10.1 percent. When compared to the August 2019 rate of 5.6 percent, the rate increased 2.3 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 26,200 over the month, while the employed total increased 32,900 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for August 2020 at 8.5 percent decreased two percentage points over the month, but was 4.7 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.8 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 21,000 over the month but was 30,700 lower than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employ- ment gains were Government; Leisure & Hospitality; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Con- struction; and Educational & Health Services.
For the month of August 2020, thirty-one counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 7.9 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unem- ployment rate for the month of August at 4.7 percent followed by Scott County at 5.6 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for August at 20.8 percent followed by Holmes County at 15.8 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of July 2020 included:
-Rankin at 4.7%;
-Scott at 5.6%;
-Alcorn at 5.7%;
-Madison at 5.7%;
-Itawamba at 5.9
-Lafayette at 5.9%;
-Lamar at 5.9%;
-Smith at 5.9%;
-Union at 6.0%;
-Choctaw, Prentiss and Tishomingo, all at 6.5%.