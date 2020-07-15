May’s 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 10.4 percent, which ranks 52nd among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The May 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,120, a decrease of 1,250 from April’s report and a decrease of 580 from the May 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s May unemployment rate is down 13.8 percent from April’s rate of 24.2 percent, but an increase of 6.2 percent over the May 2019 jobless rate of 4.2 percent.
In Pontotoc County in May 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 12,650, an increase of 1,000 from April 202, but a decrease of 1,430 from May 2019.
In May 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 1,470, a decrease of 2,250 from April 2020, but an increase of 850 over May 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of May’s unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-10.4% for 2020;
-4.2 % for 2019;
-3.9% for 2018;
-4.2% for 2017;
-5.2% for 2016;
-6.0% for 2015.
Rates for May 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 9.9 percent;
-Pontotoc at 10.4 percent;
-Itawamba at 8.7 percent;
-Lee at 11.6 percent;
-Lafayette at 7.7 percent;
-Calhoun at 8.6 percent;
-Chickasaw at 13.8 percent;
And Monroe at 11.7percent.
Mississippi's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2020 was 10.6 percent. The state’s season- ally adjusted rate reported an over the month decrease of 5.7 percentage points from 16.3 in April. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 5.2 percentage points higher than the 5.4 percent re- ported for May 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 13.3 percent decreased 1.4 percentage points over the month, but was 9.7 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.6 percent.
In May 2020, the Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, increased 11,400 over the month to 1,209,300. The number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 78,300 to 1,080,800.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 30,100 more nonfarm jobs in May 2020. Over the year the number of nonfarm jobs has decreased 87,100.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non- seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2020 was 10.5 percent, decreasing 5.2 percentage points from the previous month’s rate of 15.7 percent. When compared to the May 2019, the rate increased 5.2 percentage points over the year. The number of unemployed decreased 60,000 over the month, while the employed total increased 79,000 from the prior month.
The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for May 2020 at 13.0 percent decreased 1.4 percentage points over the month, but was 9.6 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.4 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment had an increase of 31,200 jobs over the month but 87,500 fewer jobs than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities.
For the month of May 2020, fifty-four counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 10.5 percent. Smith County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of May at 5.4 percent followed by Choctaw County at 6.5 percent. Tunica County had the highest unemployment rate for May at 23.5 percent followed by Holmes County at 21.3 percent.
The decrease in the number of unemployed Mississippians and the increase in the nonfarm employment can be linked to COVID-19. As more restrictions are eased the number of unemployed should continue to decrease and the nonfarm employment should continue to increase.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of May 2020 included:
-Smith at 5.4%;
-Choctaw at 6.5%;
-Tallahatchie at 7.0%;
-Simpson at 7.1%;
-Alcorn at 7.2%;
-Jones at 7.2%;
-Rankin @7.2%;
-Scott at 7.3%;
-Covington at 7.5%;
-Issaquena at 7.5%;
-Lafayette at 7.7%;
-Lamar at 7.7%.