It has been seven years coming but finally the Pontotoc County School District has achieved their “A” grade and Pontotoc County Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett couldn’t be more proud of the district.
“Our students and staff work extremely hard to master the standards that we are required to learn and teach,” he noted. “It is an intense process and requires our staff to work very hard to evaluate every single student and try to provide them exactly what they need to be successful.”
Dr. Puckett said the teachers work on the assessment as a daily challenge, not to earn a good grade, but for the good of the students.
“We use common assessments like our daily and unit tests to determine if our students are learning their standards. If they are not mastering the standards we go back and reteach and remediate the areas where they had weaknesses,” he said.
As they progress through the year the teachers use the nine weeks tests in the same way. “ It gives us an overall picture for the entire 9-weeks of each student's mastery, strengths and weaknesses.”
And when a child needs a bit of extra help the teachers are right there to give them what they need to learn the material. “Our teachers, assistant teachers, interventionists etc. do an amazing job of reteaching, remediating, or giving our students more difficult assignments/projects to enrich their learning based on their individual needs,” Dr. Puckett enthused.
But this is not all. The teachers take a hard look at where the weaknesses of their schools lie and strive to improve those.
“One of our district's weak areas in the accountability model is in the Acceleration Component,” noted Dr. Puckett. “We are encouraging more of our students to enroll in Dual Credit and Advanced Placement Courses.”
These courses help to prepare students for college, even giving them some college credit as they leave the campus after graduation from High School. However, the cost of the courses keep some students from participating in the courses.
“We are working to increase the number of dual credit classes on campus to provide students with more opportunities. We are also working to find a community college to offer more opportunities for dual credit Career and Technical classes,” he said.
But the success is hard to come by. “In face, we have not had any success with this yet,” Dr. Puckett noted, “but we are convinced it would be a great advantage for our students and our community for students to be able to leave high school with credits earned toward a career they could start immediately. Ultimately that is the goal of schooling, to have students prepared to begin a career or prepared for college.”
Be that as it may, Dr. Puckett said he is extremely proud that the entire district is an “A” district. “I want to thank our students for taking on the challenge of becoming an "A" District and striving to make each of their schools "A" Schools. They are aspiring to make their school and Pontotoc County Schools the best schools and district in the state. I am really excited that they are taking that pride in their school and district and working toward that common goal. “
Just as no man is an island unto himself no one school year determines the grade for that year.
“A big thank you to our current and former administrators and teachers. We have been working toward being an "A" District for 7 years and to achieve that from where we were accountability system wise is a gigantic accomplishment that has taken each and every one of them!” Dr. Puckett said.
Dr. Puckett also said that it takes a community committed to having top notch education in the county.
“I would also like to thank the community for all of their support. It is easy to run around and fuss about this or that and I hear a lot of principals and superintendents in other places talking about how detrimental it is to their schools.”
But he doesn’t find that here. “We are very fortunate to live in a community with people that take initiative to help and support their schools. Our board is very supportive of what we are trying to accomplish and always provides vital accountability and feedback for initiatives that we present to them. They are a great asset to our district. “
Dr. Puckett said he is invested because his children are part of the school system. “We really live and work in a great place with an outstanding community. I count it a blessing to get to live and work here and that I get to send my own kids to great schools where they learn and are loved.”
