Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett announced late Wednesday (September 15) evening that the current Pontotoc County School District mask mandate will expire on Friday evening, September 17, as planned.
Dr. Puckett noted that masks are still required on school buses per federal regulations on public transportation.
“Thankfully, we’ve had a dramatic decrease in cases and quarantines,” Puckett said Thursday . “The numbers are good after wearing masks a month and we had a couple weeks of virtual classes."
“We went from quite a few cases to 17 student cases last Friday (Sept. 10), from a hundred a month ago,” he said. “Talking with the Pontotoc County School Board members and because the community had been so good to cooperate when the numbers got high, after reviewing the numbers we’re making a good faith effort to stand by what we said when numbers dropped.”
"If the numbers go back up we may have to mandate masks again, we hope we don’t of course. No one likes the masks, but it helps keep kids in school and that’s what is important.”
Puckett said masks are not required but are still highly recommended.
“It’s not a mandate but we strongly encourage continuing with the mask. Because if people are wearing a mask and the person around them gets the COVID, not everyone has to quarantine. That’s why we’re encouraging the masks. We just want kids to be safe and we want to keep them in their school seat as much as possible.”
“I’d wear two masks myself if it would keep all the kids in school.”
“Keep in mind we don’t want to get in the situation we did a month ago. So we’re going to intervene earlier than we did last time to keep kids in school. We’re going to keep looking at the numbers and do what we can to keep kids in school.”
The Pontotoc County School District released the following information concerning its COVID Mitigation Plan Effective Monday, September 20th, 2021.
"After reviewing recent district Covid data, which showed a large decrease in the number of district quarantines and positive cases, the current PCSD mask mandate will expire on Friday, September 17th as planned. Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this time.
PCSD's goal is to keep our students in school as much as possible and as safe as possible. Moving forward, the following procedures will be implemented beginning on Monday, September 20th.
-Masks are not required but are highly recommended in the buildings.
Masks are required on school buses in accordance with the Federal Mask Mandate on Public Transportation.
-Masks may be required for 10 school days in the following situations:
In a specific grade- if the grade has more than 5 percent of its population testing positive or more than 7 percent in quarantine (due to school exposure) during a 10 day period;
In a specific school- if the school has more than 5 percent of its population testing positive or more than 7 percent in quarantine (due to school exposure) during a 10 day period;
In the entire district- if the district has more than 5 percent of its population testing positive or more than 7 percent in quarantine (due to school exposure) during a 10 day period.
Please Note: Regarding student masking and quarantines: If two students are sitting close together, and both choose to wear a mask, no quarantine will be required, even if one of the two students tests positive for Covid-19; therefore, in our efforts to keep students in school, we highly encourage students to wear masks."