The International Center for Leadership in Education (ICLE), whose mission is to encourage, inspire and support today’s educators, has named Pontotoc County School District a 2022 Innovative District for their systemwide focus on instruction and organization structures to increase student growth. Pontotoc County School District team leaders worked relentlessly to develop a vision focused on the needs of their students and community.
Pontotoc County School District is one of eight Innovative Districts from across the United States that will share its best practices at ICLE’s 30th Annual Model Schools Conference. The event provides a professional learning forum for thousands of passionate educators and leaders to network together and support one another.
This session is for any educator motivated to rise above learning loss and burnout. The team at Pontotoc County offers replicable strategies for increasing student achievement in K-12 ELA, as well as improving teacher quality and buy-in to move districts from good to great and from great to excellent. Using evidence-based approaches, you’ll learn best instructional practices for increasing reading and writing growth in all schools, even while incorporating virtual learning. Through identified vertical progressions between grade levels and reading standards, scaffolded instruction, rigorous and high-quality instructional materials and energetic educators, your students will excel and develop a passion for literacy.” –Statement written by: Mrs. Ashley Coleman, M.Ed., NBCT, PCSD ELA Curriculum Director and MTSS Coordinator
“Innovative Districts are strategic about decision making and are purpose driven,” says Dr. Linda Lucey, Program Chair and ICLE Associate Partner. “Each of the 2022 Innovative Districts have leadership teams continuously focused on developing cultures of success.”
Selected annually based on rigorous criteria, Innovative Districts have evidence of growth year over year; aligned vision and structures; and are intentional about instructional decisions.
"Being selected as an Innovative District is a great accomplishment," says Pontotoc County School District Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett. "Our hard working teachers go above and beyond for ALL students every day, and they deserve to be recognized for their dedication and achievements. We look forward to this partnership with Model Schools and can't wait to share our new and innovative Literacy strategies with other districts throughout the nation."
“Moving a system forward for progress in challenging circumstances is hard, exhausting work.” says Dr. Lucey. “The hard work has paid off with this group of inspiring leaders. We are proud to have the opportunity to learn from them and celebrate their success with them.”
The International Center for Leadership in Education is a division of learning company Houghton Mifflin Harcourt.
About the International Center for Leadership in Education
The International Center for Leadership in Education, established in 1991 is one of the most influential education consulting companies in America. It is best known for identifying and disseminating successful practices to assist all students in achieving higher standards. The leadership team and consultants at ICLE have assisted numerous state education agencies and hundreds of schools and districts in their improvement initiatives. For more information, please visit www.LeaderEd.com.