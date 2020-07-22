Separate graduation exercises for North and South Pontotoc High Schools will be held on Friday and Saturday nights this week, while commencement exercises for Pontotoc High School will be held on Friday night, July 31.
Pontotoc County School graduations
North Pontotoc High School will host graduation ceremonies this Friday night , July 24, at 8:30 p.m. and South Pontotoc High School will host commencement exercises on Saturday night , July 25, at 8:30 p.m. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be held on the football fields.
“We are having them start so late at night because of the heat,” said Dr. Brock Puckett, Pontotoc County Superintendent of Education.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the school will attempt to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, which means attendance will be limited to only those who have graduation tickets, Puckett said.
“Graduates will receive 8 tickets each, two tickets for access to the football field and six tickets for access to the stands,” explained Puckett. “Guidelines hold us to about 25 percent of the field’s seating capacity of around 3,000."
“Vehicles will be checked at the road before entering campus to ensure that each person in the car has a ticket to attend graduation. Attendees may want to arrive early to avoid the potential for traffic to back up,” he said.
Puckett said there is currently no contingency plan to hold graduation indoors if it rains either of those evenings. So bring your umbrella if rain is in the forecast.
“Our school district understands that this is a unique and challenging time for everyone, especially the Class of 2020 graduates,” said Puckett. “While these requirements may not be ideal, this will allow our district and the family members of these graduates to honor the hard work and perseverance of each of our graduates."
Pontotoc City School graduation set July 31
Pontotoc High School Graduation is set for Friday, July 31, 8 p.m. on Warrior field. It is not open to the general public. Only those who have tickets given to them by seniors will be allowed to enter. Each student will be given two tickets for the football field and six tickets for stadium seating. Both sides of the football field will be utilized to assist with social distancing.
Prior to graduation, senior week has been set. Temperatures will be checked prior to all events.
This Monday, July 27, the senior banquet will be held from 8-10 p.m. at the Pontotoc City Pavilion near Tanglefoot Trail. There will no dancing or DJ. During the night the senior slideshows will be exhibited. Pictures should be taken either before or after the banquet with your friends. Masks are recommended when not eating. No family or friends are allowed under the pavilion during the banquet. This is for seniors only.
The senior picnic is Wednesday, July 29. Buses will load at 8 a.m. in the senior parking lot and depart for Howard Stafford Park for the picnic which will last until 12:30. Masks are recommended.
The senior parade us set for Thursday with the line up at the Pontotoc Junior high at 8 a.m. and going downtown around the court square. A group picture will be taken at 9:15 in front of the community house with the new Class of 2020 face masks distributed.
On Friday, face masks should be worn throughout the day's activities and at graduation ceremonies that evening. Graduation rehearsal begins at 10 a.m. with the luncheon at 11:15.
Please note, graduation rehearsal is mandatory in order to participate in the ceremony Friday night.
Caps and gowns will be issued at the luncheon. Family and friends are not allowed at rehearsal or any other senior activities. That evening, at line up, cell phones will be taken up and placed in zip lock bags until after the ceremonies.
Officials said there will be no congregating at the end of the ceremonies. Students will line up and return to the gym and commons immediately afterward.