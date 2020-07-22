Seniors West Sutton from North Pontotoc, Kelly Ellis from South Pontotoc and Brianna Ball from Pontotoc will receive their diplomas in July. North Pontotoc will have ceremonies at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, while South will have theirs at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 25. Pontotoc will graduate at 8 p.m Friday, July 31.