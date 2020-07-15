Veering away from traditional plans to host Pontotoc County School graduations on one day, county school officials have announced that the events will be held on two separate nights.
North Pontotoc High School will host graduation ceremonies on Friday night , July 24, at 8:30 p.m. and South Pontotoc High School will host commencement exercises on Saturday night , July 25, at 8:30 p.m. Graduation ceremonies are scheduled to be held on the football fields.
“We are having them start so late at night because of the heat,” said Dr. Brock Puckett, Pontotoc County Superintendent of Education.
Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the school will attempt to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations, which means attendance will be limited to only those who have graduation tickets, Puckett said.
“Graduates will receive 8 tickets each, two tickets for access to the football field and six tickets for access to the stands,” explained Puckett. “Guidelines hold us to about 25 percent of the field’s seating capacity of around 3,000."
“Vehicles will be checked at the road before entering campus to ensure that each person in the car has a ticket to attend graduation. Attendees may want to arrive early to avoid the potential for traffic to back up,” he said.
Puckett said there is currently no contingency plan to hold graduation indoors if it rains either of those evenings. So bring your umbrella if rain is in the forecast.
“Our school district understands that this is a unique and challenging time for everyone, especially the Class of 2020 graduates,” said Puckett. “While these requirements may not be ideal, this will allow our district and the family members of these graduates to honor the hard work and perseverance of each of our graduates."