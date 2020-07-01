Offering virtual learning, implementing a hybrid attendance model, and even creating a school-only Wi-Fi network are among the options administrators at Pontotoc County Schools District (PCSD) are considering as they plan to resume classes amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re following advice from the Mississippi Department of Education, as well as the state superintendent, Dr. Carey Wright,” said Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett. “We’re vigilant and flexible while we work on plans to keep students safe and provide excellent education.
“Administrators still plan to resume school on Aug. 6, but as Coronavirus cases increase, no plan is set in stone,” Puckett said.
A sizeable majority of PSCD parents indicated on a recent survey that they’d prefer to resume school under a traditional attendance model. That isn’t possible if the district strictly follows CDC guidelines, according to Puckett.
“We normally have 60 to 65 students on a bus, and we simply couldn’t transport everybody with social distancing,” said Puckett. “It would at least double the schools’ budgets for fuel, as well as increase payroll,” he added.
That’s just one of the myriad problems with returning under a traditional model. Classroom size is another. About 3,800 students attend Pontotoc County Schools, which includes North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc.
“Virtual learning, also called distance or computer-based learning, has proven effective since the virus outbreak,” Puckett said. “Making it accessible to every PCSD student will take work, so a hybrid attendance model might help.”
Under the hybrid model, students would be physically present on campus on alternating days. Combined with at-home learning, hybrid attendance would mean smaller crowds on buses, as well as in hallways and classrooms. Fewer students would be exposed, according to Puckett.
Students physically attending school would have their temperatures taken outside before entering. Anyone with a temp above 100.4 would be isolated and sent home. Masks, deep cleaning measures, and social-distancing would also be part of the daily routine.
“In response to the pandemic, PCSD will offer computer-based, at-home learning to all students. Connectivity might be a problem for some. To address the issue, the district is developing a plan in which local voting precincts would be equipped to serve as hot-spots to provide a secure, school-only Wi-Fi network,” Puckett said. Only those with school-issued devices would be able to log-on. The plan would require approval from the school board as well as permission from those who own the land upon which the precincts sit.
“Flexibility, planning, and the willingness to change with circumstances are the keys to restarting school,” Puckett said.
“The state superintendent has consistently said that we need to be prepared to shift gears and be adaptable to circumstances,” said Puckett. “That might mean alternating between traditional, virtual, and hybrid models. Keeping students safe and providing excellent education are the goals to which we are all committed.”