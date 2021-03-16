Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett just announced that in-person classes at North and South Pontotoc Schools have been cancelled for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 17, because of the increasing possibility of tornadoes.
"We will be going to virtual classes only tomorrow (Wednesday)," Puckett said at 2 p.m. today. "If the kids are already on campus then our tornado domes are a safe place to be, but there's always the risk of getting them here and then getting them home safely."
"So we want to be safe as possible tomorrow and have virtual classes, weather permitting."
The WTVA Weather Authority in Tupelo said North Mississippi counties will be in a level one and two severe weather risk tonight and in a level four risk all day tomorrow.
The severe weather risk may be upgraded to a level five, the highest possible), for the eastern portion of North MS and Alabama for tomorrow.
A high risk of hail and tornadoes is possible on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wednesday night throughout North Mississippi and into Alabama.