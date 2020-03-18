Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett announced this afternoon (Wednesday, March 18) that North and South Pontotoc School systems will remain closed to students and teachers through at least Friday, March 27, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Students are out another week, no teachers, and supervisors will call staff and let them know who is to come in and when," Puckett said.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump called for a voluntary 15 day break from normal activities(including keeping schools closed) in an effort to stem the nationwide spread of the coronavirus.
Health officials on Wednesday reported there are over 207,000 cases of the coronavirus worldwide with more than 8,200 deaths. In the United States, there are now over 7,300 cases recorded with 115 deaths reported.