Pontotoc County School officials have announced that due to weather concerns later this afternoon buses at North and South Pontotoc will load at 2 p.m. today (May 4).
Pontotoc County Schools dismissing early due to weather
Tags
David Helms
Managing Editor
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
