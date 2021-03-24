Pontotoc County School District officials have announced that on campus classes have been cancelled for tomorrow, March 25, at North and South Pontotoc Schools.
Due to the threat of severe weather tomorrow both North and South Pontotoc will have a virtual learning day.
Students will need to log in to Canvas for their assignments. If for any reason students are without power or internet, they will be able to make up the work.
The domes at each campus will also be open tomorrow if anyone needs shelter.