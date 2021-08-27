Administrators at Pontotoc County schools have closely monitored “clusters” of COVID cases and have taken the necessary steps to keep students safe.
This month, several schools within the district switched to a virtual learning model, with students taking lessons via computer, rather than physically attending classes.
According to County Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett, those students will soon resume traditional attendance, provided no spikes of COVID emerge.
“Our goal is to keep students in school, to keep them in front of teachers,” said Puckett.
Most schools that switched to the virtual model will resume physical attendance in September.
North Pontotoc Elementary, kindergarten through fourth grade, went virtual on Aug. 16. They plan to resume regular classes on Monday, Aug. 30.
North Pontotoc Upper Elementary, sixth grade only, went virtual on Aug. 26. They plan to resume regular classes on Sept. 7.
North Pontotoc High School went virtual on Aug. 18. They plan to return to regular classes on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
South Pontotoc Middle School , grades 6, 7, and 8, went virtual on Aug. 18. They plan to resume regular classes on Sept. 1.
South Pontotoc High School went virtual on Aug. 19. They plan to resume regular classes on Sept. 2.
Puckett said the most recent surge of COVID is affecting schools differently.
“Last year we had more quarantines than we wanted, but we didn’t have a spike in student cases,” said Puckett. “This year, we’re seeing a lot more student cases. That’s an anomaly compared to all of last year. We’re trying to adjust our protocol to reflect the differences between clusters and outbreaks.