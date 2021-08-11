Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 13 felony arrests made June 1-30, 2021.

Those arrested and charged included:

- Cedric Alexander, 26 , Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Jamie Culpepper, 42, of Robin Lane, Pontotoc, charged with child molesting; bond set at $10,000;

-Rickey Ford, 56, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

- Sir-Rahallaman Farr, 32, of Silver Street, Okolona; charged with weapon possession by a felon; bond set at $3,000;

-Roy Gordon, 55, of Highway 41, Pontotoc; charged with three counts of sexual battery; bond set at $30,000;

-Anthony Jones, 40, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Benton Jumper, 34, of Coffee Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at 5,000;

-Jeremiah Mahan, 21, of Longview Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $10,000;

-Brenda Nichols, 45, of Friendship Road, Pontotoc; charge with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;

-Randolph Parker, 41, of Grand Lane, Pontotoc; charged with felony fleeing, $10,000 bond; domestic violence/aggravated assault, $25,000 bond; weapon possession by felon, $5,000 bond;

-Jamie Pennington, 43, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with possession of controlled substance, $7,500 bond; possession of meth, $5,000 bond;

-Akiah Poland, 22, of Macedonia Road, Houlka; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $10,000;

-Jonathan Aston, 27, of Greenwood Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000.

