Pontotoc County Sheriff's Dept reports 13 felony arrests in June By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress Aug 11, 2021

Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 13 felony arrests made June 1-30, 2021.Those arrested and charged included:- Cedric Alexander, 26 , Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Jamie Culpepper, 42, of Robin Lane, Pontotoc, charged with child molesting; bond set at $10,000;-Rickey Ford, 56, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;- Sir-Rahallaman Farr, 32, of Silver Street, Okolona; charged with weapon possession by a felon; bond set at $3,000;-Roy Gordon, 55, of Highway 41, Pontotoc; charged with three counts of sexual battery; bond set at $30,000;-Anthony Jones, 40, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Benton Jumper, 34, of Coffee Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at 5,000;-Jeremiah Mahan, 21, of Longview Road, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $10,000;-Brenda Nichols, 45, of Friendship Road, Pontotoc; charge with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;-Randolph Parker, 41, of Grand Lane, Pontotoc; charged with felony fleeing, $10,000 bond; domestic violence/aggravated assault, $25,000 bond; weapon possession by felon, $5,000 bond;-Jamie Pennington, 43, of Topsy Road, Randolph; charged with possession of controlled substance, $7,500 bond; possession of meth, $5,000 bond;-Akiah Poland, 22, of Macedonia Road, Houlka; charged with grand larceny; bond set at $10,000;-Jonathan Aston, 27, of Greenwood Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000.