Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask last week reported 21 arrests that his department made during the weeks of April 25 through June 10, 2020.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Lindsey Williams, 41, or County Road113, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond $3,500;
-Jyquez Young, 21, of Skuna Road, Pontotoc; possession of a controlled substance; bond $6,000;
-Tredarious Westmoreland, 18, of Davis Street, Calhoun County; possession of a controlled substance; bond $4,000;
-Kirsten Wells, 26, of Cabra Trail, Pontotoc; grand larceny; bond $10,000;
-Lazerick Travis, 41, of Desoto Trail, Walls; felony fleeing; bond $15,000;
-Bobby Thompson, 48, of County Road 778, Tupelo; identity theft; bond $15,000;
-Ralph Stivala, 44, of Salmon Road, Randolph; burglary of a commercial building; bond $5,000;
-Amanda Smith, 41, of Garrett Creek, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; bond $5,000;
-Jeffery Stanfield, 33, of 4th Ave., Sherman; domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond $5,000;
-Jessie Sisco 52, of Cane Creek, Pontotoc; burglary of commercial building; bond $5,000;
-Stedmon Player, 30 , of Acworth, Georgia; false pretense; bond $10,000;
-Shanrry League, 52, of Creek Moore Dr., Calhoun City; false pretenses; $5,000;
-Thomas Horton, 59, of DR. 139, Tupelo; burglary of commercial building; bond $5,000;
-Jody Hendrix, 41, of Matthews Bend, Ecru; possession of controlled substance with intent; bond $7,500;
-Malcolm Hogan, 29, of Moffett St., Houston; statutory rape; bond $40,000;
-Robert Hayes, 35, of County Road 59, New Albany; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Mark Goggins, 25, of McGregor Chapel Road, Pontotoc; burglary of commercial building; bond $10,000;
-Jose Gonzales, 30, of Swords Lane, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $10,000;
-James Gardner, 55, of Oark Forest Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Reginald Boles, 32, of Old Highway 15, Ecru; possession of controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a felon; bond $8,000;
-Aljammi Badie, 34, of North Martin Luther King, Pontotoc; breaking and entering, two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon by a felon; domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond $100,000.