Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported seven arrests which occurred during September 1-15, 2020.
Those arrested and charged included:
-Norman A. White, 58, of Old Natchez Trace Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a stolen firearm; bond set at $3,000;
-Eddie Vance, 21, of Stockard Road, Thaxton; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $10,000;
-Sherry Washington, 53, of North Murphree Road, Pittsboro; charged with embezzlement; bond set at $10,000;
-Mickey D. Wells, 48, of Cabra Trail, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;
-Miranda Romansik, 29, of Highway 9 north, Pontotoc; charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $8,000;
-Joseph D. Bean, 26, of County Road 308, Houlka; charged with domestic violence/aggravated assault, obstructing access to emergency assistance; total bond $25,000;
-Colton Wooten, 19, of Gumtree Road, Oxford; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $6,000.