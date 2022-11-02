ESI engineer Mike Faulkner submitted the names of two groups of roads for the supervisors to advertise bids on in their mid-October meeting.
“This is a good way to do this because you have more latitude in the paving,” he said. “We will have two more groups behind these two but we wanted to get this on the market before year’s end so maybe construction can begin early next year.”
Faulkner said the first group of roads include Esperanza, Friendship-North, Subertown, Tucumbia and Gilmer. “And the second groups is Oak Forest, Palestine, Old Airport, Hopewell and Jefferson.”
These roads will be paid for from the bonds that were issued and ARPA funds. The bonds that were issued for road improvements county wide have a cap of $20 million.
Paying back bond moneys in years past would have required the board to raise taxes by adding mils to the next budget year. However, the county will now draw use tax from internet purchases across the county and they estimate some $1.6 million will flow into the county coffers because of it, and the bond payments are estimated to be $1.3 million and whatever is left over above that will be used for road work as well. And because the board has been proactive in seeking bonds and paying them back this way they hope to be first in line when it comes to contractors to re-build the roads.
“We are a little bit ahead of the curve,” said Tutor. “We are trying to get in line first, because other counties are doing this as well. We hope to get the roads under contract by the end of the year and don’t anticipate building until next year.”
Tutor said the monies could not have been offered to the county at a better time. “Being able to combine the ARPA grant with the bond money is a good fit. And having the on line tax money coming back to the county is by far the best revenue stream for us. For years the supervisors have looked at ways to do this without increasing taxes and now we can.”
Faulkner also told the supervisors that work is almost completed on the new beacon for the airport and requested funds to be released for that. “They have tested it and it works, they just are waiting on a ocple of more parts to come in.” The new beacon will be lit with LED lighting so it will be brighter than the old one. The airport runway lights will also be switched over to LED lighting.
In other matters the board approved for Brad Ward who is the president of the board to do what is required from TVA Amendment to complete the water tower at the Pontotoc Industrial Park site.
Mack Huey was approved to attend the annual Stay Veterans Affairs Board Training certification in Biloxi November 29-Dec. 2.
A bush hog for use by District 1 was authorized to be purchased from Scruggs Farms Lawn and Garden for the cost of $20,585.36.
The county also approved entering into the 023 Beaver control Assistance Program with the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.
The board also authorized an outdoor burn ban effective through December 1, 2022.
