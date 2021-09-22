The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors in their mid-month meeting, approved a $34,545,668 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year which will begin next week on Friday, October 1, 2021.
The following monies have been approved to be spent in the following departments, these totals include all of the employees who work under these department heads.
Regular budget
General County funds include: Board of Supervisors, $2,355,000; Chancery Clerk, $253,785; Circuit Clerk, $227,720; Tax Assessor, $426,700; Tax Collector, $300,000; Financial administration, $270,000; Purchasing, $70,450; Inventory, $58,330; Receiving, $79,390
Board Attorney, $40,900; Superintendent of Education, $3,500; Maintenance, $851,800; Veteran Service, $39,600; Chancery Court, $137,080; Circuit Court, $214,425; Juvenile Court, $177,850; Lunacy Court, $14,000; Justice Court, $350,520;
Coroner, $125,200; District Attorney, $5,400; County Attorney, $57,500; Public Defender, $85,000; Elections, $194,973; Sheriff, $1,660,400;
Juvenile Detention Center, $15,000; Imprisonment, $1,498,100; Drug and Alcohol, $91,100; Narcotic Officer, $119,500; Litter Control, $70,820;
Rails to Trails, $37,000; Cops in School, $220,200; Crime Stoppers of N MS, $3,500; Cops, $123,150; Volunteer Firemen, $48,000; National Guard Armory, $6,000; Constables, $173,000; Emergency Management, $91,100; Animal Control; $51,800; Airport, $10,000; Public Health, $135,000; Ms Burn Center, $2,000; EMS, $40,000; Region 3, $33,400; Mental Illness Region IV, $7,500; Safe House, $1,200; Red Cross, $5,000; Regional Rehab, $7,500;
Welfare Administration, $22,325; General Assistance, $6,000; Human Resources, $8,580; LIFT, $6,000; Foster Child Care, $6,000; Family Child Services, $23,500; Libraries, $500; Fair Association, $16,000;
Sports Plex, $100,000; Historical Museum, $15,500; Soil Conservation, $48,120; County Extension, $86,000; Agri-Center, $110,800.
The regular budget came in at $11,245,918 which is some $330,200 more than last year.
Extra fund monies
Extra fund monies budgeted, these are monies that come into the budget from other sources and are simply paid through the county include: Chancery Archive, $5,000; Circuit Archive, $1,000; Economic Development, $10,150; Libraries, $240,000; Reappraisal, $180,000; Emergency 911, $681,000; Airport, $10,500; Industrial Park, $395,000; Ambulance Services, $280,000;
Law Library, $11,000; Fire Department, $1,302,000; Hurricane Fire Dept. $3,500; Trace State Park, $102,000; American Rescue Act Fund, $3,130,000;
County Wide Road Maintenance, $3,743,000; District 1, $895,000; District 2, $890,000; District 3, $891,000; District 4, $885,000; District 5, $895,000; District 4&5 joint account, $5,100; County Wide Bridge and Maintenance Fund, $1,315,000; District 1 B&M, $590,000; District 2 B&M, $380,000; District 3 B&M, $290,000; District 4 B&M, $340,000; District 5 B&M, $325,000;
State Engineer, $175,000; Drug Assessment, $43,000 and Jail Bond, $321,500; PUL Alliance, $837,000; Courthouse Renovation, $750,000; Chancery/Youth Bond, $100,000; Extension Center Parking Lot, $116,500; Land Re. Over Bid, $75,000; Pontotoc Industrial Development, $66,500; Pride Mobility, $159,000; Pontotoc Fair Association, $13,500; Justice Center, $116,500; Grist Building Fund, $150,000; Ashley Road Project, $102,000; Airport Hangar Project, $56,000; Solid Waste, $1,750,000; Toyota In Lieu, $675,000.
The extra fund monies total $23,299,750 with are $1,890,480 more than last year.
The county fiscal budget will run through September 30, 2022.