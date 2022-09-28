The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors in their mid-month meeting, approved a $45,585,793 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year which will begin this Saturday, October 1. This includes monies that come in from grants for work on the courthouse and other projects.
The regular budget came in at $11,348,035 and the other funds budget came in at $34,237,758.
The following monies have been approved to be spent in the following departments, these totals include all of the employees who work under these department heads.
Regular budget
General County funds include: Board of Supervisors, $2,405,000; Chancery Clerk, $253,785; Circuit Clerk, $227,720; Tax Assessor, $435,712; Tax Collector, $312,020; Financial administration, $270,000; Purchasing, $70,450; Inventory, $58,330; Receiving, $79,390
Board Attorney, $40,900; Superintendent of Education, $3,500; Maintenance, $851,800; Veteran Service, $39,600; Chancery Court, $137,080; Circuit Court, $214,425; Juvenile Court, $177,850; Lunacy Court, $14,000; Justice Court, $364,520;
Coroner, $125,200; District Attorney, $5,400; County Attorney, $57,500; Public Defender, $85,000; Elections, $194,973; Sheriff, $1,766,100;
Juvenile Detention Center, $15,000; Imprisonment, $1,331,551; Drug and Alcohol, $101,500; Narcotic Officer, $134,200; Litter Control, $70,820;
Rails to Trails, $37,000; Cops in School, $287,200; Crime Stoppers of N MS, $3,500; Cops, $84,484; Volunteer Firemen, $48,000; National Guard Armory, $6,000; Constables, $173,000; Emergency Management, $91,100; Animal Control; $68,300; Airport, $10,000; Public Health, $135,000; Ms Burn Center, $2,000; EMS, $40,000; Region 3, $33,400; Mental Illness Region IV, $7,500; Safe House, $1,200; Red Cross, $5,000; Regional Rehab, $10,000;
Welfare Administration, $22,325; General Assistance, $6,000; Human Resources, $8,580; LIFT, $6,000; Foster Child Care, $6,000; Family Child Services, $23,500; Libraries, $500; Fair Association, $16,000;
Sports Plex, $100,000; Historical Museum, $20,000; Soil Conservation, $48,120; County Extension, $86,000; Agri-Center, $110,800.
Other fund monies
Extra fund monies budgeted, these are monies that come into the budget from other sources and are simply paid through the county include: Land Re. Over Bid, 75,000; Chancery Archive, $5,000; Circuit Archive, $1,000; Economic Development, $11,394; Libraries, $240,000; Reappraisal, $180,000; Emergency 911, $685,200; Airport, $11,550; Industrial Park, $395,000; Ambulance Services, $280,000;
Law Library, $11,000; Fire Department, $1,302,000; Hurricane Fire Dept. $3,500; American Rescue Act Fund, $2,001,000; Use Tax Modernization, $410,000;
District 1, $895,000; District 2, $890,000; District 3, $820,700; District 4, $883,000; District 5, $846,000; County Wide Road Maintenance, $3,493,000; District 4&5 joint account, $5,050; County Wide Bridge and Maintenance Fund, $1,315,000; District 1 B&M, $590,000; District 2 B&M, $380,000; District 3 B&M, $270,000; District 4 B&M, $340,000; District 5 B&M, $325,000; State Engineer, $175,000; Mubby Creek, Bridge Project, $1,877,000;
Drug Assessment, $43,000 and Jail Bond, $321,500; PUL Alliance, $837,000; Courthouse Renovation, $500,000; Chancery/Youth Bond, $100,300; Pride Mobility, $159,000; Pontotoc Fair Association, $13,500; Airport Hangar Project, $201,264; Justice Center, $116,500; Grist Building Fund, $135,700; Ashley Road Project, $18,600; Magee Drive Industrial Site, $141,100; American/Fusion Furniture Project, $1,242,000; Veterans Service Center Pr., $500,000; Fairgrounds exhibit building parking lot, $102,000; Veterans S. Car (bonds), $127,000; Pontotoc County Construction (Bonds), $8,500,000; Solid Waste, $1,870,900; Toyota In Lieu, $675,000.
The county fiscal budget will run through September 30, 2023.
