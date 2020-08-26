Pontotoc county supervisors held a special meeting to approve the tax rolls with one written objection duly noted. The rolls were approved and now the final budgeting process will begin with the budget needing to be approved by the middle of September and the new fiscal year beginning October 1.
In other matters Mike Falkner with ESI discussed with the board to enact some kind of building of subdivision requirements. “You need to put some kind of requirements in place so that everyone knows up fortune what needs to be done.”
Board attorney Phil Tutor stressed that these would not be Zoning ordinances or comprehensive plan ordinances, but simply multi-family dwelling developments or subdivision developments.
“These things are necessary so they will know what to expect in terms of sewer, water and roads,” Falkner noted. “The standards are to keep things built right so that property values will be better. I don’t think the demand for land around here is going to go down. People want to live here.”
Falkner gave the board the requirements of other small communities for them to use as a guideline. Tutor noted that this is just the first step, “look at it, tweak it, think about it and ask questions,” he advised.
In other business the 2020-2021 contract with the North Mississippi EMS Authority was approved; Mills and Mills Architects were approved for the Family Dollar Building architectural services at $11,750.
A tract of 0.62 acres of land was sold to Dickie Austin for $4,000; and a payment of $250 was made to J Abbott for professional appraisal services.
The board also declared a fuel farm tank located at the Pontotoc County airport as scrap material and allowed Buddy Clowers to tear down and haul it away.