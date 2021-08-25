Officials at both North and South Pontotoc high schools said Thursday that, taking precautions against the spread of the Coronavirus, they would suspend sporting events through the end of August.
Both North and South switched to a virtual attendance model this week.
The North Pontotoc Vikings were forced to forefeit their season opening football game against TCPS, scheduled for Aug. 26. Coach Andy Crotwell was disappointed but hopeful about resuming play.
"According to statements by MHSAA it's considerred a forefit loss," Crotwell said last Thursday. "We are not practicing this week, and we'll pick up practicing next week, assuming everybody is healthy, so that we can meet the requirements for our 14-day acclimatizaton period, and be eligible to play week two against Charleston. We'll probably practice four times next week, if all goes well, and spend as little time inside getting them dressed and out the door as possible. That's our hope, as of right now."
According to a video posted on the MHSAA website, the organization's executive committee decided on Aug. 18 to change a previous rule and allow even schools that transition to a 100 % virtual model to practice (only those sports that are in season, and with the district's permission). That practice period counts as a time of "acclimatization" at the end of which, after the schools resume in-person learning, sports contests may resume.
North Pontotoc volleyball Coach Amanda Little said that the Lady Vikings have also suspened play indefinintely. "The high school went virtual, so anything we had scheduled for the next two weeks will have to forefitted or rescheduled," said Little.
South Pontotoc Cougars head football coach Rod Cook said his team unfortunately had to forefit their season opener against East Webster, scheduled for Aug. 27.
South Pontotoc's head volleyball coach, Blake Lovell, also confirmed that the Lady Cougars will suspened play until COVID restrictions are lifted.
South Pontotoc annunced via Twitter that no games or matches would take place before Sept. 2.
Pontotoc City Schools are not in quarantine and have not transitioned to a virutal model. However, Friday afternoon, East Union, in conversation with participating teams, cancelled the jamboree in which Pontotoc High School was set to play a preseason game. The Lady Warriors volleyball team chose not to compete in a tournament in Oxford on Saturday, a decision that, according to Pontotoc Athletetic Director Phil Webb, coaches and administrators felt "was in our best interest." According to Webb, Pontotoc teams will proceed with most atheletic events as scheduled, however.
As of the writing of this article (Aug. 23), those events included the Tuesday night volleyball game at Mooreville, and the Thursday night volleyball game at Tupelo. It also included Pontotoc's official, football opener at Shannon on Friday. According to Webb, Pontotoc cancelled the volleyball tournament it planned to host on Saturday, as a precaution against the potential spread of the Coronavirus.
"We've urged our volleyball coaches to take a good look at tournaments, and critically evaluate whether participating is worth it," said Webb. "You have a lot of people, in a tight space, and the risk might outweigh the benefits of playing."
Volleyball play throughout the week is usually against a single opponent, in a much less crowded environemnt, as Webb pointed out.
Webb explained the stipulations put in place by the MHSAA concerning sports and virtual or hybrid attendance.
"If a school goes 100 % virtual, it will have to forefit all sporting events during the quarantine," said Webb. As concerns Pontotoc's upcoming matches and games, vis-a-vis COVID restrictions, Webb said circumstances dictate wins and losses. For example, if Pontotoc's scheduled opponent Friday, Shannon, were to go virtual (quarantine), Pontotoc would have the option of either scheduling another opponent or simply taking a forefit win over Shannon. If both schools were to go virtual, both would take loss in the record column.
According to the MHSAA, schools that transition to a hybrid model, with at least 50 % of the day as in-person learning, may still play their scheduled events.
The restrictions get complicated as one considers potential scenarios, Webb said. Hopefully, Warrior Nation won't have to stress too much over them.
"As of now--and things may change tomorrow--our numbers look pretty good, so its full-speed ahead for atheletics," said Webb. "We've got volleyball this week, and we're set to play at Shannon on Friday night. We've got a swim meet coming up Thursday at DeSoto County, and cross-country starts soon as well. We're staying positive and cautious, and hoping for the best."