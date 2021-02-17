Pontotoc County and most counties in Mississippi are under a winter storm warning once again.
WTVA meteorologist Matt Laubhan at 6 p.m. said a mixed bag of winter precipitation is possible on Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday.
Laubhan said rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are all possibilities beginning by 12 noon on Wednesday.
Noon temperatures on Wednesday are going to vary between 30 and 34 degrees for most of the afternoon.
“Many areas will be within two degrees of freezing off and on tomorrow afternoon so some areas may get thunder and rain, some thunder and freezing rain, some thunder and sleet and some snow,” Laubhan said. “It’s going to be a mixed bag of weather.”
The low temp Wednesday night is forecast to be 31 degrees, falling to 18 degrees Thursday night and 16 degrees Friday night.
The high Thursday and Friday will be around 35 degrees, warming up to 45 on Saturday and 54 on Sunday.
In areas where freezing rain falls the possibility of power outages increase because of ice on power lines and surrounding trees.
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor tonight (Tuesday) that residents are advised to stay off roads unless there’s a dire emergency.
“Our officers have been easing around with all while drive vehicles but two wheel drive vehicles can’t get around. Most streets are still really bad and temps are falling to 17 degrees tonight. Stay home if you can.”
“The forecast is not looking good for Wednesday and Thursday so stay put and hopefully things will warm up by Saturday or Sunday."