A spacious new building will has come out of the ground in front of the American Legion Building that will be the place to go for those seeking Veteran’s benefits.
For years the office has been housed in the Pontotoc County Courthouse which has been hard to access and has been a challenge for veterans and their wives especially during times of circuit court.
By the end of January, if not sooner, the building will be ready to be occupied by veteran’s affairs officer Mack Huey.
The building came about because of the heart that two men in our county have for those who sacrificed their time in defense of our country and are seeing benefits now that they are home.
“I saw a lot of veterans in the hallway of the courthouse waiting on their turn to go into Mack’s office and that hurt my heart. They were freezing in the winter and burning up in the summer,” said Chancery Court Clerk Ricky Ferguson.
Ferguson asked Ret. Col. Huey, who is the Veteran’s Affairs service officer to draw up plans for a new building. He readily agreed because he saw the same things Ferguson did when it came to the veteran’s needs. “The doors at the courthouse are narrow and you have to open both of them to allow for a wheelchair to come in,” Huey said. “When Rickey first came to me and asked if I had an open concept for a Veteran’s Affairs building how would I do it. So I sketched out a floor plan of what I would like to see and sent it over.”
Ferguson acted quickly on it and monies became available through the American Rescue Plan funds as well as bond money. Mills and Mills architects drew out plan specs and June 30 the board of supervisors approved for Hooker Construction to build the building for $410,000 parking lot and all.
The building faces north or to Center Ridge Drive and the parking lot will ‘L’ around it from the front to the east side of the building and will be all handicapped accessible.
It has a spacious lobby for veterans to rest in while they are waiting their turn in the office as well as a copy room and a small conference room.
Huey said he is looking forward to the day he can open the doors to the building. “The main thing is it will be handicap friendly. They will have a parking lot right beside the building and the doors will be wide enough to accommodate a wheel chair or a motorized chair.”
Huey said the best thing about it is “we will have a dedicated stand alone service center for the veterans where they will be respected. The overall location for spouses and vets will be much easier to access.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.