The petition called medical marijuana issue which was the growing, selling and distributing of marijuana within the county was defeated by an almost three to one margin.
Official tallying in today’s vote showed 2,161 voting against it while 845 voted for it. There are 14 affidavit ballots but they won’t make a difference in the outcome of the election. This was the county wide referendum.
The city will go to the polls again on Thursday, December 15 to vote on the issue within the municipality.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&