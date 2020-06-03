Factories have resumed work in Pontotoc County and all non-essential businesses have finally been told they can re-open but the economic damage caused by the coronavirus the past 10 weeks has been catastrophic to working folks in Mississippi.
As expected, April’s 2020 labor market data released last week by the Mississippi Employment Security Commission (MESC) reflected the local and statewide economic disaster caused by coronavirus shutdowns and layoffs in mid-March, April and May.
Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate for April 2020 was estimated at 25.6 percent, which ranked as the 79th highest among Mississippi’s 82 counties.
In April 2019 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate stood at 3.8 percent, the fifth lowest jobless rate in the state. In March 2020, before the flood of unemployment claims, Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.8 percent.
The April 2020 report showed the total labor force in Pontotoc County at 15,670, an increase of 910 from March 2020 and an increase of 1,070 from April 2019.
In Pontotoc County in April 2020 the number of employed persons was set at 11,660, a decrease of 2,540 from March 2020 and a decrease of 2,380 from April a year ago.
For April 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 4,010, an increase of 3,450 from March 2020 and April 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of April unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-3.8% in 2019;
-3.6% in 2018;
-3.5% in 2017;
-4.4% in 2016;
-5.2% in 2015.
Rates for April 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Lafayette at 11.1 percent;
-Calhoun at 21.3 percent;
-Itawamba at 21.4 percent;
-Lee at 21.6 percent;
-Union at 21.6 percent;
-Monroe at 23.3 percent;
-Pontotoc at 25.6 percent;
Labor force highlights for April 2020
(Labor force data presented are rounded estimates.)
Seasonally Adjusted
Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 at 15.4 percent increased 10.3 percentage points over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 10.1 percentage points higher than the 5.3 percent reported for April 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased 10.3 percentage points over the month to 14.7 percent, and was 11.1 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.6 percent.
In April 2020, there were 117,000 fewer jobs in Mississippi than in March 2020, and 118,600 less than April 2019, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The current 1,037,700 jobs in Mississippi are the fewest jobs in the state since January 1994.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non- seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 was 15.6 percent, increasing 10.8 percentage points from the previous month’s rate of 4.8 percent. When compared to the April 2019 rate of 4.7 percent, the rate increased 10.9 percentage points. The number of unemployed in- creased 125,500 over the month, while the employed total decreased 202,200 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April 2020 at 14.4 percent increased 9.9 percentage points from 4.5 percent in March 2020 and 11.1 percentage points from 3.3 percent in April 2019.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 113,400 over the month and 119,800 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Lei- sure & Hospitality; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Educational & Health Services; Manufactur- ing; and Professional & Business Services.
For the month of April 2020, fifty counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than the state’s rate of 15.6 percent. Smith County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of April at 7.6 percent followed by Covington County at 8.9 percent. Tunica County had the highest unemployment rate for April at 31.7 percent followed by Chickasaw County at 31.4 percent.
The increases in the number of unemployed and the unemployment rates, along with the decreases in the number employed and the nonfarm employment, can be attributed to the statewide shelter in place due to COVID-19.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest jobless rates for April 2020 included: Smith at 7.6%; Covington at 8.9%; Scott at 9.2%; Tallahatchie at 9.3%; Jones at 9.6%; Choctaw at 9.8%; Simpson at 9.8%; Wayne at 9.8%; Bolivar and Lamar at 10.4%.