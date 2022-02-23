For December 2021 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.4 percent, tied for the sixth lowest among Mississippi’s 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
In December 2021 Pontotoc County’s labor force was set at 14,680, compared to 14,560 in November 2021 and 15,170 in December a year ago.
In December the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 14,330, compared to 14,230 in November and 14,420 in December 2020.
In December the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 350, compared to 330 the previous month and 750 in December a year ago.
December's jobless rate for Pontotoc was set at 2.4 percent, compared to 2.3 percent in November and 5.0 percent in December,ber 2020.
Unemployment rates for December in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.1%
-Pontotoc County at 2.4%;
-Itawamba County at 2.4%;
-Lee County at 2.5%;
-Lafayette County at 2.2%;
-Monroe County at 3.0%;
-Calhoun County at 2.8%;
-Chickasaw County at 3.4%.
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-2.4% in December 2021;
-5.0% in December 2020;
-4.5% in December 2019;
-3.9% in December 2018;
-3.4% in December 2017;
-4.3 % in December 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in December 2021 included:
Rankin 2.1%;
Union 2.1%;
Lafayette 2.2%;
DeSoto 2.3%;
Lamar 2.3%;
Itawamba 2.4%;
Madison 2.4%;
Pontotoc 2.4%;
Tippah 2.4%;
Lee 2.5%;
Scott 2.5%;
Smith 2.5%;
Prentiss 2.5%;
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2021 at 4.5 decreased fve-tenths of a per- centage point over the month. The rate reported an over the year decrease of 2.1 percentage points from 6.6 in December 2020. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.9 percent decreased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 2.8 percentage points from 6.7 over the year.
In December 2021, there were 4,200 more jobs in Mississippi than in November 2021, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Over the year since December 2020, the number of nonfarm jobs increased 23,700. Sectors registering the largest over the month employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; Manufacturing; and Professional & Business Services.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2021 at 3.1 percent had a slight one-tenth of a percentage point increase over the month. When compared to the December 2020 rate of 6.5 percent, the rate decreased 3.4 percentage points. The number of unemployed increased 1,700 over the month, while the employed total increased 2,800 from the prior month. The Nation’s not sea-sonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2021 at 3.7 percent decreased two-tenths of a per-centage point over the month and was 2.8 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.5 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 2,500 over the month, but was 22,900 higher than one year ago. Registering the largest monthly employment gains were the Manu-facturing sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
For the month of December 2021, thirty-four counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.1 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unem-ployment rate for the month of December at 2.1 percent followed by Lafayette County at 2.2 percent. Jeferson County had the highest unemployment rate for December at 11.3 percent followed by Hum-phreys County at 7.1 percent.