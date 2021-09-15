Pontotoc County's unemployment rate for July 2021 was set at 5.3 percent, which ranked as the fourth lowest among Mississippi's 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
In July 2021 Pontotoc County's labor force was set at 14,990, an increase of 50 over June 2021 and an increase of 40 over July 2020.
The number of employed in July 2021 was estimated at 14,200, an increase of 160 over the previous month and an increase of 560 over a year ago.
Pontotoc County's unemployed total was set at 790 for July 2021, a decrease of 110 from June 2021 and a decrease of 520 from July 2020.
Pontotoc County's July 2021 jobless rate of 5.3 percent was seven-tenths of a percentage point below the June 2021 rate of 6.0 percent and 3.3 percent lower than July 2020.
Unemployment rates in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County hat 4.9%
-Pontotoc County at 5.3%;
-Itawamba County at 5.5%;
-Lee County at 5.6%;
-Lafayette County at 5.9%;
-Monroe County at 6.3%;
-Calhoun County at 6.3%;
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-5.3% in July 2021;
-8.8% in July 2020;
-5.3% in July 2019;
-4.3% in July 2018;
-4.5% in July 2017;
-5.4% in July 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in July 2021 included:
-Rankin County @ 4.5%
-Union County @ 4.9%;
-Lamar County @ 5.0%;
-DeSoto County @5.3%;
-Pontotoc County @ 5.3%;
-Madison County @ 5.4%;
-Scott County @ 5.4%;
-Itawamba County @ 5.5%;
-Lee County @ 5.6%;
-Smith County @ 5.7%;
-Tippah County @ 5.7%;
-Tishomingo County @ 5.7%.
Seasonally adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2021 was 6.1 percent. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported an over the month decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from 6.2 in June. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 2.4 percentage points lower than the 8.5 percent reported for July 2020. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 5.4 percent decreased five-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was 4.8 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 10.2 percent.
The number of working Mississippians rose in July by 300 to 1,200,500. Since July 2020, the num- ber employed has increased 61,700. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 1,200 over the month and 28,000 over the year.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, the number of nonfarm jobs in July 2021 increased 5,700 over the month and 41,100 over the year. Industry sectors with the largest monthly employment increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Manufac- turing
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2021 was 6.7 percent, decreasing nine-tenths of a percentage point over the month. When compared to the July 2020 rate of 9.6 per- cent, the rate decreased 2.9 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 11,000 over the month, while the employed total increased 14,700 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2021 at 5.7 percent decreased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 4.8 percentage points over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 4,600 over the month but was 44,900 higher than one year ago. The Government sector registered the largest monthly employment loss, followed by the Professional & Business Services sector.
For the month of July 2021, twenty-eight counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than the state’s rate of 6.7 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of July at 4.5 percent followed by Union County at 4.9 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unem- ployment rate for July at 19.7 percent followed by Wilkinson County at 15.5 percent.