December's 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 4.6 percent, which ranks ninth among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The December 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,810, a decrease of 50 from November's report and a decrease of 110 from the December 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s December unemployment rate is unchanged from November, but marks an increase of five-tenths of a percentage point over the December 2019 jobless rate of 4.1 percent.
In Pontotoc County in December 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 14,130, a decrease of 50 from November 2020 and down 180 from December 2019.
In December 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 680, unchanged from November but an increase of 70 over December 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of December's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-4.6% for 2020;
-4.1 % for 2019;
-3.8% for 2018;
-3.4% for 2017;
-4.3% for 2016;
-5.2% for 2015.
Rates for December 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 4.3 percent;
-Pontotoc at 4.6 percent;
-Itawamba at 4.4 percent;
-Lee at 5.0 percent;
-Lafayette at 4.4 percent;
-Calhoun at 5.4 percent;
-Chickasaw at 6.9 percent;
And Monroe at 6.1 percent.
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2020 at 6.2 percent decreased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. The rate reported an over the year increase of six-tenths of a percentage point from 5.6 in December 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 6.7 percent was unchanged over the month but increased 3.1 percentage points over the year.
In December 2020 there were 4,400 more jobs in Mississippi than in November 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results fro a survey of Mississippi employers. Over the year since December 2019, the number of nonfarm jobs decreased 16,400.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2020 at 5.9 percent was unchanged over the month. When compared to the December 2019 rate of 5.2 percent, the rate increased seven-tenths of a percentage point. The number of unemployed decreased 200 over the month, while the employed total decreased 7,900 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December 2020 at 6.5 percent increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month, but was 3.1 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.4 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 2,500 over the month but decreased 16,200 from one year ago. The industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities and Manufacturing.
For the month of December 2020, thirty counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 5.9 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of December at 3.7 percent followed by DeSoto County at 4.1 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for December at 17.4 percent followed by Wilkinson County at 14.1 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of November 2020 included:
-Rankin at 3.7%;
-DeSoto at 4.1%;
-Lamar at 4.2%;
-Union at 4.3%;
-Itawamba at 4.4%;
-Lafayette at 4.4%;
-Madison at 4.4%;
-Tishomingo at 4.4%;
-Pontotoc at 4.6%;
-Alcorn at 4.7%.