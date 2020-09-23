July’s 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 10.6 percent, which ranks 20th among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The July 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,560, an increase of 610 over June’s report and a decrease of 480 from the July 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s July unemployment rate is up 1.7 percent from June's rate of 8.9 percent, and marks an increase of 5.7 percent over the July 2019 jobless rate of 4.9 percent.
In Pontotoc County in July 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 13,020, an increase of 310 June 2020, but a decrease of 1,280 from July 2019.
In July 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 1,540, a n increase of 300 from June 2020, and an increase of 800 over July 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of July's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-10.6% for 2020;
-4.9 % for 2019;
-4.2% for 2018;
-4.3% for 2017;
-5.2% for 2016;
-5.7% for 2015.
Rates for July 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 9.6 percent;
-Pontotoc at 10.6 percent;
-Itawamba at 9.0 percent;
-Lee at 11.6 percent;
-Lafayette at 9.2 percent;
-Calhoun at 11.1 percent;
-Chickasaw at 15.2 percent;
And Monroe at 12.7 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 was 10.8 percent. The state’s season- ally adjusted series reported an over the month increase of two percentage points from 8.8 in June. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 5.3 percentage points higher than the 5.5 percent reported for July 2019. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 10.2 per- cent decrease nine-tenths of a percentage point over the month, but was 6.5 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.7 percent.
The Civilian Labor Force, composed of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, expanded by 34,800 in July to 1,231,900. Over the year, the Civilian Labor Force declined by 45,900. As more individuals entered the labor force, the number of unemployed Mississippians increased by 27,800 in July to 132,800. The number of working Mississippians rose in July by 7,000 to 1,099,100.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, the number of nonfarm jobs in July 2020 increased 10,400 to 1,115,000. Over the year the number of non- farm jobs has decreased 43,300. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; Government; and Professional & Business Services.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 was 11.5 percent, increas- ing 1.7 percentage points over the month. When compared to the July 2019 rate of 6.3 percent, the rate increased 5.2 percentage points. The number of unemployed increased 24,300 over the month, while the employed total increased 11,300 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July 2020 at 10.5 percent decreased seven-tenths of a percentage point over the month, but increased 6.5 percentage points from a year ago.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 2,400 over the month and was 41,000 lower than one year ago. The Government sector registered the largest monthly employment loss, followed by the Educational & Health Services sector.
For the month of July 2020, thirty-six counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 11.5 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemploy- ment rate for the month of July at 7.2 percent followed by Smith County at 7.6 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for July at 25.7 percent followed by Holmes County at 21.7 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of July 2020 included:
-Rankin at 7.2%;
-Smith at 7.6%;
-Scott at 8.1%;
-Alcorn at 8.5%;
-Lamar at 8.5%;
-Tishomingo at 8.7%;
-Madison at 8.8%;
-DeSoto at 8.9%;
-Itawamba at 9.0%;
-Choctaw at 9.2%;
-Lafayette at 9.2%.