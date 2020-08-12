June’s 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 8.9 percent, which ranks 27nd among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The June 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 13,900, a decrease of 160 from May’s report and a decrease of 1,010 from the June 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s June unemployment rate is down 1.2 percent from May’s rate of 10.1 percent, but marks an increase of 3.8 percent over the June 2019 jobless rate of 5.1 percent.
In Pontotoc County in June 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 12,670, an increase of 40 from May 2020, but a decrease of 1,480 from June 2019.
In June 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 1,230, a decrease of 200 from May 2020, but an increase of 470 over June 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of June’s unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-8.9% for 2020;
-5.1 % for 2019;
-4.7% for 2018;
-4.6% for 2017;
-5.6% for 2016;
-6.1% for 2015.
Rates for June 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at 8.2 percent;
-Pontotoc at 8.9 percent;
-Itawamba at 7.9 percent;
-Lee at 10.3 percent;
-Lafayette at 8.1 percent;
-Calhoun at 8.7 percent;
-Chickasaw at 12.7 percent;
And Monroe at 11.3 percent.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2020 at 8.7 percent decreased 1.8 percent- age points over the month. The rate increased 3.3 percentage points when compared to the June 2019 rate of 5.4 percent. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased 2.2 percentage points over the month from 13.3 to 11.1 percent, but was 7.4 percentage points higher than the year ago rate of 3.7 percent.
In June 2020, there were 27,700 more jobs in Mississippi than May 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. Over the year the number of nonfarm jobs has decreased 56,600. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; Educational & Health Services; and Trade, Transportation & Utilities.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2020 was 9.7 percent, decreasing seven-tenths of a percentage point. When compared to the June 2019 rate of 6.4 percent, the rate increased 3.3 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 8,100 over the month, while the employed total increased 7,300 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2020 at 11.2 percent was down 1.8 percentage points over the month, but was 7.4 percentage points above the year ago rate of 3.8 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 25,100 over the month but was down 53,600 from one year ago. Registering the largest monthly employment gains were the Leisure & Hospitality sector and the Trade, Transportation & Utilities sector.
For the month of June 2020, forty-one counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 9.7 percent. Smith County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of June at 6.1 percent followed by Rankin County at 6.3 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for June at 20.3 percent followed by Holmes County at 20.2 percent. Historically, Mississippi’s unemployment rate has increased from May to June as the full impact of students entering the labor force occurs. The over the month decrease in the unemployment rate can be attributed to the gradual recovery from COVID-19.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of May 2020 included:
-Smith at 6.1%;
-Rankin at 6.3%;
-Scott at 6.9%;
-Alcorn at 7.0%;
-Choctaw at 7.1%;
-Issaquena at 7.2%;
-Tishomingo @7.2%;
-Lamar at 7.3%;
-DeSoto at 7.6%;
-Simpson at 7.7%.