October's 2020 labor market data from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission showed Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate at 5.5 percent, which ranks 10th among jobless rates in Mississippi’s 82 counties.
The October 2020 report showed that Pontotoc County’s total labor force was set at 14,980, a decrease of 100 from September's report and an increase of 180 from the October 2019 report.
Pontotoc County’s October unemployment rate is up one-tenth of a percentage point from September's rate of 5.4 percent, but marks an increase of 1.3 percent over the October 2019 jobless rate of 4.2 percent.
In Pontotoc County in October 2020, the number of employed persons was set at 14,160, a decrease of 100 from September 2020 and a decrease of 20 from October 2019.
In October 2020 the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 820, the same as September 2020, but an increase of 200 over October 2019.
A past five years’ comparison of October's unemployment rates in Pontotoc County showed:
-5.5% for 2020;
-4.2 % for 2019;
-3.6% for 2018;
-3.5% for 2017;
-4.4% for 2016;
-5.0% for 2015.
Rates for October 2020 in the eight Three Rivers Planning and Development District counties showed:
-Union at5.3 percent;
-Pontotoc at 5.5 percent;
-Itawamba at 5.1 percent;
-Lee at 6.3 percent;
-Lafayette at 4.8 percent;
-Calhoun at 6.5 percent;
-Chickasaw at 8.4 percent;
And Monroe at 7.5 percent.
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2020 was 7.4 percent. The state’s sea- sonally adjusted series reported an increase of two-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 1.8 percentage points over the year. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 6.9 percent was decreased one percentage point over the month but increased 3.3 percentage points over the year.
The Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, declined by 7,200 over the month to 1,291,900 in October 2020. The number of employed Mis- sissippians decreased over the month by 9,100 to 1,196,700.
In October 2020, there were 3,500 more jobs in Mississippi than in September 2020, but 28,800 fewer than October 2019, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Missis- sippi employers. More than half of the monthly increase occurred in the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2020 was 7.0 percent, in- creasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 6.9 percent. When compared to the October 2019 rate of 5.1 percent, the rate increased 1.9 percentage points. The number of unemployed increased 100 over the month, while the employed total decreased 8,100 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2020 at 6.6 percent decreased 1.1 percentage points over the month, but increased 3.3 percent- age points over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 11,200 over the month but was 27,400 lower than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employ- ment gains were Leisure & Hospitality; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Professional & Business Services.
For the month of October 2020, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 7.0 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemploy- ment rate for the month of October at 4.2 percent followed by Lafayette County at 4.8 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for October at 17.2 percent followed by Wilkinson County at 15.8 percent.
Mississippi’s 10 counties with the lowest unemployment rates for the month of October 2020 included:
-Rankin at 4.2%;
-Lafayette at 4.8%;
-Lamar at 5.0%;
-Tishomingo at 5.0%;
-Alcorn at 5.1%;
-DeSoto at 5.1%;
-Itawamba at 5.1%;
-Madison at 5.1%;
-Union at 5.3%;
-Pontotoc at 5.5%;
-Scott at 5.5%;
-Smith at 5.55.