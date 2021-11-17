Pontotoc County's unemployment rate for September 2021 was set at 3.7 percent, which was the seventh lowest among Mississippi's 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
In September 2021 Pontotoc County's labor force was set at 14,740, a decrease of 10 from August 2021 and a decrease of 190 from September 2020.
The number of employed in September 2021 was estimated at 14,200, an increase of 130 over from the previous month and an increase of 80 over September 2020.
Pontotoc County's unemployed total was set at 540 for September 2021, a decrease of 140 from August 2021 and a decrease of 270 from September 2020.
Pontotoc County's September 2021 jobless rate of 3.7 percent was nine-tenths of a percentage point below the August 2021 rate of 4.6 percent and 1.7 percent lower than September 2020.
Unemployment rates in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 3.3%
-Pontotoc County at 3.7%;
-Itawamba County at 3.9%;
-Lee County at 3.9%;
-Lafayette County at 3.4%;
-Monroe County at 4.6%;
-Calhoun County at 4.3%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.5%.
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-3.7% in September 2021;
-5.4% in September 2020;
-4.5% in September 2019;
-3.7% in September 2018;
-3.7% in September 2017;
-4.8% in September 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in September 2021 included:
-Rankin County @ 3.1%
-Union County @ 3.3%;
-Lafayette County @ 3.4%;
-DeSoto County @ 3.5%;
-Lamar County @ 3.5%;
-Madison County @ 3.6%;
-Pontotoc County @ 3.7%;
-Scott County @ 3.8%;
-Smith County @ 3.8%;
-Tippah County @ 3.8%.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2021 at 5.8 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month. The current 5.8 percent rate is the lowest the rate has been since January 2020, before COVID.
When compared to one year ago, the rate was 1.4 percentage points lower than the 7.2 percent reported for September 2020.
The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemploy- ment rate decreased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month from 5.2 to 4.8 percent, and was three percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 7.8 percent.
The number of employed Mississippians rose over the month by 600 to 1,201,300. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased by 3,100 over the month.
In September 2021, there were 3,900 more jobs in Mississippi than August 2021, and 26,300 more than September 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers.
Industry sectors with the monthly employment increases were Professional & Business Ser- vices; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Manufacturing.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the efects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the infuences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2021 at 4.7 percent decreased 1.2 percentage points from the previous month. The rate decreased 2.3 percentage points when com- pared to a year ago.
The number of unemployed decreased 15,500 over the month, while the employed total increased 8,500 from the prior month.
The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September 2021 at 4.6 percent decreased seven-tenths of a percentage point over the month, and was 3.1 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 7.7 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 7,100 over the month and was 23,900 higher than one year ago. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Professional & Business Services; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Government; and Educa- tional & Health Services.
For the month of September 2021, thirty-two counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.7 percent.
Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of September at 3.1 percent followed by Union County at 3.3 percent.
Jeferson County had the highest unemployment rate for September at 15.6 percent followed by Humphreys County at 10.7 percent.