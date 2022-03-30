(Editor’s Note: According to the Mississippi Labor Market Data report released March 9, 2022: "Annually at this time of year work is performed to revise labor force estimates from previous years. Rather than further delay release of the January 2022 information, the decision was made to publish only the preliminary January 2022 estimates. It should be noted that at any level other than statewide the January 2022 labor force data are NOT strictly comparable with the data for December or any other month in 2021. Revised data for 2021 should be released in time for the February or March 2022 estimates. At that time, comparison of data across years will be valid.”)
For January 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was estimated at 3.7%, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s January report.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for January 2022 was reported at 14,900. The number of employed persons was reported at 14,350.
The number of unemployed in Pontotoc County for January 2022 was set at 550.
Unemployment rates for January 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 3.4%
-Pontotoc County at 3.7%;
-Itawamba County at 3.8%;
-Lee County at 3.9%;
-Lafayette County at 3.6%;
-Monroe County at 4.5%;
-Calhoun County at 4.6%;
-Chickasaw County at 5.1%.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in January 2022 included:
Rankin 3.4%;
Union 3.4%;
Lafayette 3.6%;
Lamar 3.7%;
Madison 3.7%
Pontotoc 3.7%;
DeSoto 3.8%;
Itawamba 3.8%;
Lee 3.9%;
Prentiss 3.9%;
Tippah 3.9%;
Seasonally Adjusted
Mississippi’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.6 percent, decreasing one-tenth of a percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate decreased two percentage points. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.0 percent increased one-tenth of a percentage point over the month but was 2.4 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.4 percent.
In January 2022, there were 2,100 more jobs in Mississippi than in December 2021, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The number of nonfarm jobs increased 31,000 over the year. The Construction sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector had the largest over the month employment gains.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2022 was 4.8 percent, increasing 1.3 percentage points from the previous month’s rate of 3.5 percent. When compared to the January 2021 rate of 6.7 percent, the rate decreased 1.9 percentage points. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2022 at 4.4 percent increased seven-tenths of a percentage point over the month but was 2.4 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.8 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased 15,300 over the month but increased 27,600 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment losses were Professional & Business Services; Trade, Transportation & Utilities; and Leisure & Hospitality.
For the month of January 2022, thirty-three counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.8 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of January at 3.4 percent followed by Lafayette County at 3.6 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for January at 16.4 percent followed by Humphreys County at 11.3 percent.