For November 2021 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 2.3 percent, tied for the four lowest among Mississippi’s 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
In November 2021 Pontotoc County’s labor force was set at 14,570, compared to 14,610 in October 2021 and 15,090 in November a year ago.
In November the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 14,230, compared to 14,160 in October and 14,370 in November 2020.
In November the number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc County was set at 340, compared to 450 the previous month and 720 in November a year ago.
November’s jobless rate for Pontotoc was set at 2.3 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in October and 4.8 percent in November 2020.
Unemployment rates for November in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.1%
-Pontotoc County at 2.3%;
-Itawamba County at 2.3%;
-Lee County at 2.4%;
-Lafayette County at 2.1%;
-Monroe County at 3.0%;
-Calhoun County at 2.7%;
-Chickasaw County at 3.5%.
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-2.3% in November 2021;
-4,8% in November 2020;
-4.5% in November 2019;
-3.7% in November 2018;
-3.7% in November 2017;
-4.4 % in November 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in November 2021 included:
Rankin 2.0%;
Lafayette 2.1%;
Union 2.1%;
DeSoto 2.2%;
Lamar 2.2%;
Itawamba 2.3%;
Madison 2.3%;
Pontotoc 2.3%;
Tippah 2.3%;
Lee 2.4%;
Scott 2.4%;
Smith 2.4%;
Tishomingo 2.4%.
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 at 5.0 percent decreased five-tenths of a percentage point over the month. When compared to one year ago, the rate was 1.7 percentage points lower than the 6.7 percent reported for November 2020. Mississippi’s November rate of 5.0 is the lowest the rate has been since October 2018. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.2 percent decreased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was 2.5 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.7 percent.
According to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers, there were 900 fewer jobs in Mississippi in November 2021 than in October 2021. Over the year the number of non- farm jobs has increased 23,600. The largest monthly employment losses were in the Professional & Business Services sector and the Leisure & Hospitality sector.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 was 3.0 percent, decreas- ing nine-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 3.9 percent. When compared to the November 2020 rate of 6.3 percent, the rate decreased 3.3 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 11,600 over the month, while the employed total increased 6,100 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for November 2021 at 3.9 percent decreased four-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was 2.5 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.4 percent.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment at 1,158,900 increased 3,100 over the month and 25,700 from one year ago. The industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Government; and Manufacturing.
For the month of November 2021, thirty-four counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.0 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of November at 2.0 percent followed by Lafayette and Union Counties at 2.1 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for November at 10.2 percent followed by Hum- phreys County at 7.0 percent.