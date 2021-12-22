For the second consecutive month, Pontotoc County’s October 2021 unemployment rate, which was set at 3.1 percent, was the seventh lowest among Mississippi’s 82 counties, according to the recent report from the Mississippi Employment Security Commission.
Pontotoc County’s October 2021 jobless rate of 3.1 percent was five-tenths of a percentage point below September 2021’s rate of 3.6 percent and 1.6 percent lower than October a year ago.
In October 2021 Pontotoc County's labor force was set at 14,620, a decrease of 120 from September 2021 and a decrease of 280 from October 2020.
The number of employed in October 2021 was estimated at 14,170, a decrease of 30 from September 2021 and October 2020.
Pontotoc County's unemployed total was set at 450 for October 2021, a decrease of 90 from September 2021 and a decrease of 250 from October a year ago.
Unemployment rates in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 2.9%
-Pontotoc County at 3.1%;
-Itawamba County at 3.2%;
-Lee County at 3.2%;
-Lafayette County at 2.8%;
-Monroe County at 3.9%;
-Calhoun County at 3.6%;
-Chickasaw County at 4.5%.
A five years comparison of Pontotoc County's unemployment rate showed:
-3.1% in October 2021;
-4,7% in October 2020;
-4.5% in October 2019;
-3.7% in October 2018;
-3.7% in October 2017;
-4.7 % in October 2016.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in October 2021 included:
-Rankin County @ 2.7%
-Lafayette County @ 2.8%;
-Lamar County @ 2.9%;
-Union County at 2.9%;
-DeSoto County @ 3.0%;
-Madison County @3.0%;
-Pontotoc County @ 3.1%;
-Itawamba County @ 3.2%;
-Lee County @ 3.2%;
-Scott County @ 3.2%:
-Smith County @ 3.2%;
-Tippah County @ 3.2%;
Seasonally Adjusted
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2021 was 5.5 percent, the lowest rate since December 2019. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported a decrease of three-tenths of a percent- age point over the month and 1.4 percentage points over the year. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.6 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 2.3 percentage points over the year.
The Civilian Labor Force, which consists of everyone who has a job or is looking for a job, declined by 3,000 over the month to 1,272,200 in October 2021. The number of employed Mississippians increased over the month by 1,100 to 1,202,400. The number of unemployed Mississippians decreased over the month by 4,100 to 69,800. This is the fewest number of unemployed Mississippians since May 2019.
In October 2021, there were 7,700 more jobs in Mississippi than in September 2021, and 26,900 more than October 2020, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employ- ers. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Leisure & Hospitality; and Professional & Business Services.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recur- ring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2021 was 3.9 percent, decreas- ing eight-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.7 percent. When compared to the October 2020 rate of 6.2 percent, the rate decreased 2.3 percentage points. The number of unemployed decreased 9,800 over the month, while the employed total increased 3,300 from the prior month. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October 2021 at 4.3 percent decreased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 2.3 percentage points over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 15,900 over the month and 27,200 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment gains were Trade, Transportation & Utilities; Professional & Business Services; Leisure & Hospitality; and Educational & Health Services.
For the month of October 2021, twenty-seven counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 3.9 percent. Rankin County posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of October at 2.7 percent followed by Lafayette County at 2.8 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for October at 12.2 percent followed by Humphreys County at 8.8 percent.