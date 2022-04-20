For February 2022 Pontotoc County’s unemployment rate was set at 3.5%, tied with three other Mississippi counties for fourth lowest in the state, according to the Mississippi Employment Security Commission’s February report.
The February 2022 rate of 3.5 percent was down two-tenths of a percentage point from January 2022’s mark of 3.7 percent and 1.4 percent lower than February 2021’s jobless rate of 4.9 percent.
Pontotoc County’s labor force for February 2022 was set at 15,110, an increase of 210 over January 2022 and an increase of 180 over February a year ago.
For February 2022 the number of employed persons in Pontotoc County was estimated at 14,580, an increase of 230 from the previous month and an increase of 390 over February a year ago.
The number of unemployed persons in Pontotoc in February 2022 was set at 530, a decrease of 20 from January and down 210 from February 2021.
Unemployment rates for February 2022 in the Three Rivers Planning and Development counties included:
-Union County at 3.2%—tied for lowest in the state;
-Pontotoc County at 3.5%, tied for fourth;
-Itawamba County at 3.6%,tied for seventh;
-Lee County at 3.6%, tied for seventh;
-Lafayette County at 3.4%, third lowest;
-Monroe County at 4.1%, tied for 18th;
-Calhoun County at 4.5%, 30th in the state;
-Chickasaw County at 4.7%, 36 lowest in the state.
The 10 lowest unemployment rates reported in Mississippi in January 2022 included:
Rankin 3.2%;
Union 3.2%;
Lafayette 3.4%;
Lamar 3.5%;
Madison 3.5%
Pontotoc 3.5%;
DeSoto 3.6%;
Itawamba 3.6%;
Lee 3.6%;
Prentiss 3.7%;
Tippah 3.7%.
Labor Force Highlights for February 2022
Labor force data presented are rounded estimates.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.5 percent, the lowest rate since the series started in 1976. The state’s seasonally adjusted series reported an over the month decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from 4.6 in January. The rate decreased two percentage points when compared to February 2021. The Nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 3.8 percent decreased two-tenths of a percentage point over the month and was 2.4 percentage points lower than the year ago rate of 6.2 percent.
In February 2022, there were 3,600 more jobs in Mississippi than in January, and 38,800 more than February 2021, according to the seasonally adjusted results from a survey of Mississippi employers. The number of nonfarm jobs at 1,162,200 is the second highest number the state has ever recorded.
Seasonally adjusted data removes the effects of events that follow a more or less regular pattern each year such as the influences of weather, holidays, the opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal movements in a data series. Amounts are seasonally adjusted at the National and State levels only.
Unadjusted
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2022 was 4.4 percent, decreasing four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous month’s rate of 4.8 percent. When compared to the February 2021 rate of 6.6 percent, the rate decreased 2.2 percentage points. The Nation’s not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for February 2022 at 4.1 percent decreased three-tenths of a percentage point over the month and 2.5 percentage points over the year.
Mississippi’s not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased 12,900 over the month and 39,800 over the year. Industry sectors registering the largest monthly employment increases were Professional & Business Services; Government; Leisure & Hospitality; Educational & Health Services; and Manufacturing.
For the month of February 2022, twenty-nine counties in Mississippi posted unemployment rates less than or equal to the state’s rate of 4.4 percent. Rankin and Union Counties posted the lowest unemployment rate for the month of February at 3.2 percent followed by Lafayette County at 3.4 percent. Jefferson County had the highest unemployment rate for February at 13.6 percent followed by Humphreys County at 10.4 percent.