Both the girls and boys cross country teams came away with a 3rd place finish at the State Championship Saturday.
Haley Lowe was the top finisher for the Lady Warriors, just missing making All-State. Also competing in the State Meet were Olivia Hamblin, Kaylin Simmons, Ava Robbins, Ella Huey, Carla Ramirez, and Katherine Carpenter.
“There were 18 teams competing Saturday, and these girls finished 9 points out of 2nd. They really came a long way the last 3 weeks of the season, winning the Region Championship, and giving themselves a shot at that runner-up spot. Kaylin Simmons is the only senior, and battled through a foot injury to make it to the State Meet. I am very proud of her and her impact on this team. The rest of the girls will all be back, and are starting to learn how to race, not just run. I am looking forward to watching them compete next year.”
Cooper Parmer was the top finisher for the boys, and came away as the individual State Champion. “When we started summer workouts, Cooper set his goal to win the individual State Championship. He also set some pretty tough goals as to the kind of times he wanted to run. I wasn’t so sure he could do it, but he was. He also had an impact on a couple of our other guys who I believe have a shot at that title next year.” Caiden Ivy and Jace Clingan both finished in the top 6 places and made All-State. Also competing for the Warriors were Andrew Chrestman, Ellis Maffett, Jayce Culver and Braxton Whiteside. “Caiden and Jace will be seniors next year and will be two of the top runners in the state in 4A. While they have raced well, they have so much potential to race better. Andrew is a freshman in his first season of cross country and is only going to get better. Ellis will also be a senior who has the potential to race well. Jayce was in his first season, and is just learning how to race. Braxton is probably one of the most talented athletes in our top 7, and Saturday was just not his day. Sometimes that just happens, but he is only a freshman who has a lot to look forward to.”
“This was my last State Meet as the head coach, and I am very thankful for 44 years of athletes who have meant so much to me and this program. State Championships and Individual State titles only happen if kids are willing to work to achieve goals that they set for themselves. I have been fortunate to have had some great kids who did set those goals very high and worked to get there. I am also very thankful to parents who support their kids in a positive way and support this program. Support from the community has also grown so much since 1978 when we traveled to meets on a church van. That travel bus for this last meet shows how far we have come. And I am thankful for an administration that supports cross country. From the one that gave me my first job in 1976, to the one who was at the State Meet Saturday. Thanks to Wanda Hatcher for the years we have been together and for being an example of what a good coach is like. Finally, I am thankful for Brenda, Allen and Kellen who I have depended on for so many things and have always been there to help with whatever I needed.”