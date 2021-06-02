Cross Country practice will begin on June 7th. This is for any students going into the 7th grade through 12th grade. Workouts will be at 6:00 pm each Monday and Thursday through the summer. We will meet at the track and bus out to our runs. We should be back around 7:30. All runners will need to have a physical before practicing. Questions can be emailed to coachbain@aol.com.
Pontotoc Cross-Country to begin practice
Galen Holley
