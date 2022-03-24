Winners for the DAR Citizenship Award for sixth grade are (L-R) Ellie Swain (Pontotoc Middle School), Kinsley Frazier (North Pontotoc Upper Elementary), and Jaylee Elizabeth Flake (South Pontotoc Middle School). Also pictured Chapter Regent Rhonda M. Rodgers.
Winners for the DAR Citizenship Award for twelfth grade are (L-R) Cobb Thomas (North Pontotoc High School) and Marlee Hoing (South Pontotoc High School). Not pictured is Caroline Howard (Pontotoc High School). Also pictured Chapter Regent Rhonda M. Rodgers.
The Pontotoc Hills Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met on March 1, 2022, to award the recent winners of the DAR Citizenship Award.
The awards are given to students in grades six and twelve with the criteria based on honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Winners for the sixth grade award are nominated by the faculty at each school.
The award for the twelfth grade is determined by essay, proof of leadership, community service and the faculty from each school. The awards were presented by DAR Pontotoc Hills Chapter Regent Rhonda M. Rodgers.
A special thank you to Mr. Jim Mathews, North Pontotoc Middle School principal, for the inspirational message for these young students.