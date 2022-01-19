The Pontotoc Lady Warriors lost a lopsided match to the visiting Lady Commodores from Lafayette on Jan. 10, 6-0.
Temperatures were freezing and the Women of the Tribe faced a perennial 5A powerhouse, fielding two of the better scorers in the area, freshman forward Julia Perkins and senior defensive midfielder Sarah Perkins.
“They’re excellent players and about as good as you’ll see around here,” said Pontotoc’s coach Justin Jensen before the start. He advised his girls not to let the Lady Dores get open shots inside but to force them wide.
Unfortunately, wide didn’t equal ineffective. Pontotoc’s Carmen Owens did a yeoman’s job harassing Lafayette’s forwards along the left edge of the pitch, but Gracie Perkins eventually knocked in the game’s first goal from the left flank with 26 minutes remaining in the first half.
Lafayette got off a barrage of shots-on-goal early, and Pontotoc’s junior goalie Jaycie Walker, an All-Division selection last season, did a good job blocking most. Walker flagged down a promising shot launched by Julia Perkins from the middle, 20 yards out. Lafayette’s Addison Johnnston missed a shot wide right, off of a corner kick, then Valerie Smith missed wide left. The shots kept coming.
Refusing to yield her stronghold in the middle, Julia Perkins fielded the ball, turned, and drove a strong goal into the upper right corner, over a leaping Walker, for the Lady Dores' second score, with 18:30 remaining. Lafayette added a third goal less than a minute later.
Senior midfielder Sarah Perkins lofted a long, backspin goal from the center with under five minutes remaining in the half.
The Lady Warriors got their deepest penetration of the match just before halftime, as Harlee Wilson ran down a long pass down the left sideline, but Pontotoc came up empty.
The Lady Commodores added two goals in the second half. They improved to 13-3 on the season, 4-0, and stand as frontrunners in Division 1-5A.
The Lady Warriors also took a decisive 9-0 win over county rivals South Pontotoc on Jan. 11. Carmen Ownes scored a goal at the 22:35 mark of the first half. Mikayla Wendler got good penetration down the right sideline and made a nifty cross pass to Amayah Pinson for a score. Paola Gomez sank one into the net from 15 yards out. Taylor Duggar added a goal. Gomez tacked on another. With 9:30 remaining in the first half, both coaches cleared their benches in a gesture of good sportsmanship. Pontotoc scored one goal in the second half.
South’s coach Chris Vineyard said he was encouraged by his players’ efforts and looked forward to building a solid program.
“We’re so young, and that’s a challenge,” said Vineyard. “Our kids compete hard, and they’re learning, and we have a lot to build upon.”
The Pontotoc men nabbed a good win over Lafayette, 3-2. The Warrior boys played at Lafayette while the girls played at home in “The Ditch.”
The Warriors also bested their visitors from Springville on Jan. 11, 5-1. Brayden Arratia knocked in the Warriors’ first goal, before halftime.
In early second half action Alan Morales-Sopino commanded the center of the pitch and stopped South’s Salvador Diaz from driving deeper and getting into scoring position. Jayce Clingan got good penetration on the left flank of South’s defense, but goalie Marcus Holey made a nimble save. Holley thwarted another shot attempt by Clingan, this time leaping to tip a long, deep try from far out, bumping it over the top of the net.
Pontotoc’s Eddie Nolasco, renowned for his place kicking abilities on the football gridiron, made a nifty backset, bumping the ball backwards as he ran past it, setting up Randy Tzib for a shot, but he launched it wide left. Sopino scored off a corner kick with 26 minutes remaining in the match.
The Cougars blocked an indirect free-kick by Ashton Maffett, but Maffett soon made good on a penalty kick at the 17 minute mark for a 3-0 lead.
South’s Noah Fleming launched a strong, curving shot that sailed wide left from 25 yards out at the 13 minute mark. Salvador Diaz followed with another shot high and wide right. Diaz soon after knocked in a header for a Cougar score.
Pontotoc wasn’t finished. Maffett nudged in a header off a corner kick from Nolasco for a 4-1 lead. Nolasco then booted the coup de grace.