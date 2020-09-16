Two Pontotoc men were arrested early last Sunday (Sept. 6) morning on drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their home on Burns Street in Pontotoc, according to Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor.
Chief Tutor said that James Sneed, Jr., 49, of Burns Street, Pontotoc, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamines. Also arrested was Jonathan Tutor, 47, of Burns Street, Pontotoc, who has been charged with possession of methamphtamines.
Chief Tutor said that both of these charges were enhanced by possession of firearms by the suspects arrested.
The 4:30 a.m. raid was the result of an ongoing drug investigation, Tutor said.
“Officers confiscated approximately 30.34 grams of methamphetamines, a.k.a. Ice,” Tutor said. “Also confiscated was 350 grams of a liquid that is alleged to be methamphetamines. The street value of the meth confiscated is $3,500.”
“We also confiscated 33 grams of marijuana, a 9mm handgun, a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun, various drug paraphernalia and $679 in cash.”
Sneed's bond was set at $250,000 and Tutor's was set at $5,000.