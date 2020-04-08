Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Pontotoc Electric Power Association officials released information last Thursday (April 2) on measures and options aimed at meeting the needs of PEPA customers.
"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pontotoc Electric is currently operating with our office buildings and warehouses closed to the public,” said PEPA General Manager Chuck Howell. " That doesn’t mean we’re not doing business. We understand you may have a need to contact us or pay your power bill.”
The following list offers options on how to make a PEPA payment or get the service additions or changes you may need:
-FOR PAYMENTS:
-Online at pepa.com (Customers should protect themselves from scams by only using pepa.com. Pontotoc Electric provides the online payment option through its official website to offer convenience to its customers while safeguarding their information and processing their payments in a timely manner.)
-Automated phone payments at 1-866-865-413
-Night deposit box (This is checked frequently throughout the day)
-Call our office at 662-489-3211
-Mail to us at P. O. Box 718, Pontotoc, MS 38863
-Automatic bank draft (call our office to discuss set up)
-NEW! Walk-up window located at our 12 South Main office for customers who physically come to the office and need cashier assistance
-FOR SERVICE:
-Call in your service requests, and we’ll create your paperwork and bring it curbside at our office for signatures
"Pontotoc Electric appreciates the opportunity to serve you,” Howell said.