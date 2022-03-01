Pontotoc Electric Power Association is poised to give ten $1,000 in scholarships for graduating seniors in the PEPA service area which goes from Bruce to Ingomar.
The scholarships will be announced to local high school seniors next month. At least one scholarship will be awarded to a student attending Bruce, Ingomar, North Pontotoc, Pontotoc City, and South Pontotoc high schools, which are located in Pontotoc Electric’s service area.
Home school graduates who meet the eligibility criteria will be awarded at least one scholarship. Of the remaining scholarships, one will be awarded to the dependent child (who meets eligibility criteria) of a Pontotoc Electric employee. In the event no PEPA children are eligible, this scholarship will be awarded with the remaining scholarships regardless of the school the student attends from the list of schools above.
Jennifer Johnson, PEPA Human resource manager said the EPA has been a part of this community since 1935. “We work hand in hand with so many people here. This is our way to support the next generation who are going to be a part of our future.”
She also noted the scholarships would not be a reality if it were not for the board of directors. “Our board of directors made the decision to do this and they support it whole heartedly.”
Pontotoc Electric General Manager Frankie Moorman said he is pleased with the boards decision to enact the scholarship program.
“We are helping our youth and giving them an opportunity to further their education in whatever field they wish to enter,” he noted.
The scholarship program is designed to financially assist deserving students in the electric cooperative family. Criteria are based on academic achievement, leadership, and extracurricular/community involvement. The scholarship must be used for educational costs, and the student must enter college in the fall of the school year of which the scholarship is given. Checks will be made payable to the student. The scholarship will be paid in August.
Scholarship applications must be received in the PEPA office by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 4, 2022.
For more information about the scholarship and requirements to apply, please see our website at pepa.com. Look under “My Cooperative” for a tab entitled “PEPA Scholarship Program.”