Pontotoc Elementary School’s 2020-2021 kindergarten registration packets will be ready for parents/guardians to drive through and pick up on Thursday, April 30, school officials announced last week. Kindergarten packets will be distributed from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Kindergarten registration packets will need to be completed and returned on May 7.
Packets may be picked up at the Pontotoc City School District Central Office (superintendent’s office), which is located at 140 Education Drive in Pontotoc (east of the tennis courts just off of East Oxford Street). Cars may enter from Oxford Street and exit left behind Pontotoc Middle School.
Parents may email Penny Kidd at pkidd@pontotoc.k12.ms.us with any questions regarding kindergarten registration.