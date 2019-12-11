Some kids wore feathered, Warrior headdresses, made from construction paper, some wore t-shirts with images of Iron Man or Frozen, under the warm clothes mama dressed them in, but all wore big smiles as they walked past and put cans of food in the box.
“Don’t ever be scared, or think that you can’t come up and talk to us,” said Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor, as he encouraged the children at Pontotoc Elementary School to put their gifts of canned food to the hungry into the box, and to slap high-fives with the officers as they filed past.
Kindergarten through second-grade students celebrated Thanksgiving by giving to those in need. Pontotoc police collected the cans, thanked, and praised the kids, and took the opportunity to make sure the little ones knew they would always be there to protect and serve.
In a few minutes, the officers would take the cans down the street to the Pontotoc County Food Pantry, but first they had some official business. Some honorary officers had to be sworn in.
Names were drawn from the kindergarten, first and second grade rolls and these seven young helpers would ride in the police chief’s car in the Christmas parade, and help make sure good will and cheer was spread evenly, all-around.
As the names were being drawn, eight-year-old Oliver Jarret reflected upon the meaning of the event.
“Some people don’t have anything,” said Jarret, a second-grader in Ms. Hopson’s class, and a member of West Heights Baptist Church. “People will be blessed with this food, and we need to do all we can to help those in need.”
Minutes later, volunteers at the Food Pantry on Reynolds Street were overwhelmed as the officers brought in nine large boxes filled with cans of donated food.
“It’s hard to overstate how much these simple gifts mean to many people in our county,” said pantry volunteer Katie Walton, as she helped stack the clapboard shelves with cans. She glanced and figured the kids had given more than 1,000 cans of food.
Volunteer Marie Jones thought of a young mother she’d seen just hours earlier.
“The woman had two, young children, and couldn’t believe we were able to provide her with a coupon for milk,” said Jones. “She nearly broke down. These are the people we’re privileged to serve.”
Chief Tutor said he and his officers see inside the lives of the poor. Answering calls, serving the needs of those who have little, the police have a first-hand glimpse into what it means to be without.
“Trust is the main message we wanted to communicate today,” said Tutor, as he took a break from stocking cans at the pantry. “We want kids, their parents, the whole community to know they can trust us. We’re not here to threaten or intimidate people. We’re here to serve, to help. We care for our community, and we love being part of good events like this.”
The Pontotoc County Food Pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. -noon, and those wishing to receive donated food may speak to pantry director Mable McGee, at the Pontotoc County Baptist Association (located on Highway 15 north), at (662) 489-1251.