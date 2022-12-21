Pontotoc’s top smash team, with players Anakin Barefoot, Christian English, and Connor Kennedy, made it into the MHSAA PlayVS playoffs. The team finished with a record of 6-2 and placed 4th state wide. The first two rounds were wins over St. Martin and LCHS, which they won 2-1 and 2-0 respectfully. The third round match up, which was the semifinals, had Pontotoc facing off against Sattilo, who were last year's champs. The tough matchup concluded in a 1-2 set score with Pontotoc losing.
“I was super proud of the team that made it into the playoffs, but also to everyone that participated in Esports this season," said Coach Preston Moore. "For us to finish 4th and make it to the semifinals in our first season was something I could have only hoped for. The only thing now left to do is pick right back up where we left off in January, which is the start of the spring season. Our returning players can still improve but also I am anticipating new players to try out.”
Esports has 2 seasons every school year and there will be a new set of tryouts after Christmas break.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
around 10 degrees below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&