Pontotoc’s top smash team, with players Anakin Barefoot, Christian English, and Connor Kennedy, made it into the MHSAA PlayVS playoffs. The team finished with a record of 6-2 and placed 4th state wide. The first two rounds were wins over St. Martin and LCHS, which they won 2-1 and 2-0 respectfully. The third round match up, which was the semifinals, had Pontotoc facing off against Sattilo, who were last year's champs. The tough matchup concluded in a 1-2 set score with Pontotoc losing.

