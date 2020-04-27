Hello again from NMMC- Pontotoc. We are all good here and looking forward to busting out of here just as soon as we can. We are so thankful that everyone is still healthy and pray we stay that way. Ms. Adelle just asked, “When are we going out to eat?” I told her just as soon as this passes, we are going to hit the road running.
We would like to send out a special thank you to everyone who has brought food, ordered out, and sent anything to us here at the nursing home. It doesn’t go unnoticed and we appreciate it dearly. Over the last few weeks our activity program has changed, but we are doing our best to keep our residents entertained.
Katherine has played beautician and I have trimmed a few beards and around the edges for a few men as well. We have played hallway Bingo, ice cream sundaes, funnel cakes, had lots of patio time and made lots of Facetime visits. If any of you would like to arrange a distant visit or Facetime call, please let us know. We would like to say a special thanks to Audrey Souter and a Happy Administrative Assistant Day to you. Audrey is the voice you hear when you call most of the time and helps keep our facility running smooth. Stay home, wash your hands, and wear a mask when your out! This too shall pass…