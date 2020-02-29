Hello again from NMMC -ECF Pontotoc. Thanks again to anyone who assisted with our Valentines party last week. On Monday morning we took down all our Valentines decorations and packed them up for next year. Thanks to Ms. Billie Jean Sewell for helping us with this project. Around 10:00 we played Pizza Toss, it’s been a while but they all appeared to enjoy it. Monday afternoon, we played Wheel or Fortune with Ms. Ann Crosby being the big winner. Today we also celebrated Mr. Ed Browns 91st birthday. He is not a resident here, but we see him daily as he visits his wife, Ms. Laverne, A kind man he is.
On Tuesday morning, Ms. Adelle Cruse’s family, Gary and Zana McBride, blessed us with 4 dozen donuts from Scarlets in New Albany. They were outstanding and super fresh. Zana also played several old hymns while we were waiting for activities to start. She played Ms. Darnell Hardins favorite, Farther Along. Ms. Billie Jean Sewell and Ms. Margie Graham sang along as well. Around 10:00 Ms. Dot King and MS. Lela Delaney of our ladies auxiliary showed up and played Bulz Bucket with our residents. Thanks to these ladies for all the do for us. Ms. Dot is for sure special to us. We’ve had 3 of her sisters here as residents and she makes the best teacakes you have ever put in your mouth. So, Katherine kinda caused our popcorn popper to short out by deciding she could pour a little butter in it. No idea where she got that idea. Mr. Len Sullivan and her decided they could pop it an electric skillet, it worked and was fabulous. They passed it out at the desk and with a cold Coke.
We were a little out of pocket on Wednesday morning with Ms. Daphne Ruth, who was out for an appointment. Chinese is her favorite, so we slipped by the mall for lunch after wards. We left the Golden Girls on for the ones who wanted to watch. Wednesday was Bingo Time as always. Ms. Alice Morrison was the first-place winner, Mr. Len Sullivan second, and Ms. Margie Graham a close third. Thanks to Ms. Natalie Stanfield Cherry for helping us out. She’s kinda rough around the edges, but no idea what we would do without her.
We woke to cold rainy morning Thursday. Around 10:00, we had small group in for a game of Bunko with being the winner. Several sat in the activity room during and enjoyed a few episodes of Bonanza. On Thursday afternoon, we had a room full for Pass the Hat and enjoyed reminiscing about days gone by.
On Friday morning our ladies auxiliary were her for our weekly juice cart. Mr. Danny Walls has wanted to go the Huddle House for a while now. He woke up feeling well so we decided no day would be better than to day, Mr. Welch thought he should tag along as well. At 1:00 Bro. Williamson and Bro. Howell were her for singing and praise.
It was cool weekend, but we still managed to squeeze in a few activities. Thanks to the ladies auxiliary for coming in on Saturday and Bro. David Hamilton for coming Sunday afternoon. We did celebrate Ms. Billie Jean Sewell’s birthday last week, 85 has never looked better. We hope you have a great week a come see us when you can. Until next time…