Hello again from NMMC ECF Pontotoc. On Monday morning, I was out of pocket for a bit and Katherine had a few in for Bingo. Thanks to Natalie for helping her out. Later that afternoon, we had a room full for Bullseye, Ms. Alice Morrison, Ms. Margie Graham, and Ms. Rose Roberts were the top winners.
On Tuesday morning we had Mr. Wally and Mr. JC Aron in the activity room early for a close pin clipping. Mr. JC made it to the top. Katherine played music by their favorite artist, Mr. JC still has the moves. Thanks to our ladies auxiliary members, Mrs. Ann Leeper and Mrs. Janie Wallace for helping us out with Popcorn Toss. On Tuesday afternoon we celebrated Fat Tuesday. We passed out Mardi Gras beads that had been brought to us by Ms. Janice Hattox Perkins last year. Everyone enjoyed the mask and the beads for sure. We also made king cake knots with cream cheese icing. They were a hit and enjoyed by all.
On Wednesday morning, the activity room was full for news and exercise. We had the music up little loud for the liking of Ms. Daisy Ridgeway, so I offered her a little cotton for her ears. She laughed and had few choice words for me. Everyone enjoyed themselves and many laughs were shared. Ms. Darnell Hardin’s favorite part is always at the end , when she gets to shake it all out. On Wednesday afternoon, Katherine and I were out with two residents for appointments.
We woke up to brisk cool morning Thursday, but it warmed up and was a wonderful day. Mr. Welch even snuck out on the patio for a bit. Around 10:00, we played Guess Five with the crew. Dr. Montgomery was here to make his rounds, so our crowd was a little slim. You know all his patients this he is a movie star, and a wonderful Dr. he is. We decided to change up things this month for our monthly birthday party, we served Shipley’s Donuts and ice cream. A hit it was.
On Friday morning, Ms. Dorothy Cox and Ms. Mary Graham were here for our weekly juice cart. Thanks to theses ladies for coming in. Today is the day of Judge James L. Roberts retirement. He probably knows as much history about our county as anyone you will find. We wish him the best. Thanks to Katherine Souter, Natalie Stanfield, Donna Whitt, and Tommy Minshew for assisting in getting there. We were told they had over 600 in attendance. Pontotoc Elementary also had the annual Wax Museum Friday and Easton Carter dressed as our own Judge Roberts. Friday afternoon, we had several enjoy a few episodes of I Love Lucy in the activity room.
Our Saturday activities consisted of Soda Pop Toss and Bingo with our Ladies auxiliary. Thanks to our Ladies Auxiliary for providing Bingo on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning, we were blessed by Thaxton Baptist Church and Chesterville Calvary provided our residents with their monthly birthday party that afternoon. Thanks again for all the help we had this week and we look forward to seeing you soon. Until next time