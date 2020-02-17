Hello again from NMMC – ECF Pontotoc. We had our share of wet weather this week. Thankful for the sunshine we had toward the end of the week. On Monday we started out our day with a little Golden Girls after breakfast followed by Penny Pitch at 10:00. The Pontotoc Ridge Dulcimers came Monday afternoon, even in all the rain. They did have several that couldn’t make it, but we are thankful for the ones who did. Thanks to the Galloways for the snacks they provided afterwards. Katherine was out on Monday and no doubt the crew missed her.
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Ms. Janie Wallace and Ms. Mary White from the Ladies auxiliary stopped by and assisted us with our in-room visits. Around 10:00, we had a room full ready for manicures. Later that afternoon, we had Bro. Willie Isabell here for his monthly devotion. We appreciate this man’s years of dedication to our facility. It was a unusually calm today, no excitement to mention. Nightshift crew might better look out!
Wednesday morning, we delivered the Pontotoc Progress right after breakfast. Around 9:00 we had room full enjoying an old Gaither Gospel music video. At 10:00 Katherine had a room full for news, exercise and music. Thanks to Natalie and Harmony for helping Katherine with Bingo on Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday, Katherine and I finished up our shopping and planning for the Valentines party tomorrow. Lots of votes were cast and we are excited to see who our new King and Queen will be. Around 10:00, we had several enjoying an Andy Griffin series in the activity room. Thursday afternoon, we decorated Valentines Sugar cookies, I’m sure they were supposed to sit for a bit afterward but that didn’t happen.
Today is the day of our Valentines party and we still have lots to do. After breakfast, Katherine, Audrey and I finished up decorating the dining room. Diana always does a great job with the sashes and is willing to help in any way she can. Around 9:30, the Ladies auxiliary showed up and ran our weekly juice cart. The votes were tallied, and we have the winner. Promptly at 2:00, the party was started with the crowning of our 2020 King and Queen. Congratulations to Mr. Wally York and Ms. Adelle Cruse our winners. The dining room was full, and the party was a success. A special thanks to the Ladies Auxiliary for assisting and providing all the refreshments.
On Saturday the residents played Bullseye in the morning and Bingo that afternoon. Sunday morning, Thaxton Baptist Church was back, and that afternoon Woodland Baptist was here for their monthly visit. Thankful this week is over and looking forward to the next. Stop by and see us if you can. Until next time